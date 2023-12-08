Obituaries are a community service courtesy of Helke and Brainard Funeral Homes.

Terry D. Barnett

Terry D. Barnett, 68, of Rothschild, WI passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at the Wausau Aspirus Hospital Palliative Care Unit.

Terry was born on October 19, 1955 in Wausau, WI to Mack and Winnie Barnett. He attended school in Mosinee, WI and was in the class of 1973.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Marie (Peterson), son Terry J. Barnett and his wife Michelle, and his one grandson, Ayden Barnett.

In his younger years, he worked construction with his dad. His dad was his mentor and taught him all aspects of the building trade that included wiring, plumbing, flooring, roofing, etc. Next, he worked in the beater room at Wausau Paper Mills until his early retirement. Years later, he started his own business, Maintenance Express, and performed indoor maintenance services at several large apartment complexes in Wausau and the surrounding communities. He also did all of the yard work to ensure the properties were appealing and well taken care of.

Deer hunting was always a priority for him. He had a vast knowledge about the various make and models of guns. He talked for hours with Tom, Deb, Jake, Joe and his son and grandson.

Every spring, he was anxious to open the shed doors and bring out his John Deere tractor. He smiled from ear to ear when cutting the grass while riding his tractor.

He enjoyed the backyard conversations with Don, Gary, Dan and Brandon. Their conversations were mainly guy talk but included a lot of BS too!

Our occasional poker, pizza and Packer game get-togethers with Hank and Elsa were always a good time. A few times the poker pot was so high that we were writing IOU’s. Ayden joined us a few times also and his pockets were bulging with cash that he won from Grandpa.

The family is very appreciative of the compassion and care provided to Terry by the doctors and nurses that took care of him while he was hospitalized.

No visitation or funeral services will be held.

Robert W. Reuter

Robert W. Reuter, 93, of Mosinee, WI passed away on December 4, 2023 at Primrose Retirement Community of Wausau, WI.

Robert was born November 18, 1930 in Wausau, WI, son of the late Jacob and Sarah (Walters) Reuter. On November 29, 1952, he married Gilda G. Nelson in Wausau, WI. She preceded him in death on November 11, 2011.

In his earlier years, Robert was active in the Boy Scouts of America. He also worked as a soda pop fountain attendant, picked cherries in Door County and was a bartender. He worked at Marmet Corporation in Wausau, WI and then moved to Mosinee, WI to work for the Schuld Manufacturing Company. He retired while working at Central Fabricators Incorporated in Schofield, WI.

Robert took great pride in his military service and involvement. He joined the Wisconsin Army National Guard and provided service to his country for over 30 years. His service included involvement in the Red Arrow Army National Guard Infantry Division. During the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1960-1961, Robert was stationed at Fort Greely, Fairbanks, Alaska and attended nine weeks of cold weather mountain training. Then he was assigned to Fort Lewis, Tacoma, Washington for one year where he instructed troops in winter operations, skiing and mountain climbing. He then went on to become a cold weather operations instructor at Fort Ripley, Minnesota. He continued his service in the National Guard Enlisted Association Retiree Council. He was also a member of the Wausau American Legion Post 10. Robert was acknowledged for his service and participated in an Honor Flight to our nation’s capital and maintained many friendships with fellow veterans over the years.

He was a member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Mosinee, WI and a member of the Catholic Order of Foresters. He was also a board member of the local chapter AARP. Throughout his lifetime Robert enjoyed roller skating, curling, bowling, hunting, camping, cross country skiing, canoeing the many rivers in Wisconsin, and spending time at the cottage.

Survivors include his ten children: Walter Reuter, Peter Reuter, Paul (Carol) Reuter, Lynnann (Arlan) Reuter-Galarowicz, Rosann (Randall) Sullivan, Laurie (Bob) Romatowski, Marybeth Shebelski, Mark (Donna) Reuter, Amy (Tom) Reuter-Schry and Jason (Nancy) Reuter, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews. He is also survived by one brother Leon (Irene) Reuter, two sisters, Audrey Reuter and Mary Ann Schuld.

In addition to his parents and wife, Gilda, he was preceded in death by his brothers Ralph Reuter, Norman Reuter, and Edwin Reuter; two sisters, Lavern Reuter and Delores Reuter; sisters-in-law, Lorraine Reuter, Mary Lee Reuter and Edith Nelson; and brothers-in-law, Ernest Schuld and Floyd Nelson.

The visitation will be at 10:00 AM until time of funeral mass celebrated at 11:00 AM on Thursday, December 14th at Saint Paul’s Catholic Church, Mosinee, WI. Burial will be at 2:00 PM in Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau, WI.

Janice A. Knutson

It is with heavy hearts to announce Janice Ann Knutson passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on Sunday, December 3, 2023; she was 86 years old. She was born in Marshfield, WI on September 17, 1937. Her parents were Emery and Marcella Peterson.

Janice grew up in Marshfield, living on a farm, until she graduated from high school. She went on to complete her certificate at Marvel Beauty School in Milwaukee, paid for by her loving aunt. Janice moved to Wausau and was a homemaker for many years before starting at the Wausau Country Club in 1979. In December 1987, she began working at Wausau Hospital now Aspirus until her retirement in 2017. Over the years, she also worked multiple part-time jobs to make ends meet, including cleaning houses where some of her clients became close friends and companions.

She married the love of her life, Louis Knutson in 1959. They had their first-born son, who tragically lost his life at 3 months old to meningitis. Janice and Louis went on to have six more beautiful children together. Following their divorce, Janice was fortunate to fall in love twice more and was blessed with two more beautiful children. Ultimately, she raised all eight children as a single mom.

Janice enjoyed walks and attending the annual Wisconsin Valley State Fair at Marathon Park. She also loved hiking at Rib Mountain every fall, as she especially loved the fall colors of autumn. Her favorite vacation places were Disney World, where she loved to ride “It’s a Small World” and Wisconsin Dells with her favorite ride being the Dells’ Ducks. Both destinations became traditional visits with family and friends.

She also loved baking and creating edible creations she found in magazines. She was known for her cooking, especially her dumplings and roll-out cookies. Anyone who came into her home was welcomed, including for holidays when her children often brought home friends with nowhere else to go. All were treated as family.

Janice worked hard her entire life and with an unwavering sense of determination and strong work ethic. She let nothing get in her way of caring for her children and grandchildren. She was always there for her family, even when she was working multiple jobs. She created an unbreakable bond between her children, a bond that no matter what life throws at them, they are always there for each other. Her family’s special closeness is appreciated by many.

She always believed things happened for a reason. Janice found comfort in her faith throughout her life, guiding and supporting her through the ups and downs. She leaves behind a void in the hearts of family and friends who were blessed to have known her. She is at peace now, reunited with her loved ones who have gone before her.

While devoting her life to her faith and family, she leaves behind eight children, Lori (Ray) Thomas, Lisa Connel, Mike (Sheri) Knutson, Mark Knutson Sr., Cindy Gosse, Wendy Knutson, Todd Knutson, and Tori (Kurt) Granec.

She also leaves behind 21 grandchildren, Josh, Drew, Travis, Angela, Lucas, Michael, Alissa, Jerome, Savannah, Mark Jr, Samantha, Taylor, Branden, Heather, Rachel, Christopher, Zachery, Avery, Jackson, Christian, Vivian, and Joe; 25 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren and many others who call her grandma, as well as 2 brothers, Myron (Mike) Peterson, Bill Carey, sister-in-law, Renate Peterso; her best friend of 67 years; Sherry Rohde, better known as Peachy, and many other close friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Christopher; her brothers Emery Jr, and Donny, and her sister Sharon.

Visitation will be held at St. Anne’s Catholic Church, 700 W. Bridge St., Wausau, WI. on December 13, 2023, at 11am until noon. Mass services will begin at 12 pm followed by a meal at the Eagle’s Club, 1703 S. 3rd Ave., Wausau, WI. If you are unable to attend the funeral, you may watch the livestream on the Helke Funeral Home website by following their link.

Janice’s children would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to the team of staff at Marshfield Hospital in Weston for the wonderful care and support of our beloved mom and our family as she passed on, Father Tom of St. Anne’s for her Last Rites, as well as the extraordinary care and devotion from Rennes Health & Rehab Center and Interim Healthcare staff during her care these past few years.

Ronald L. Schaub

Ron Schaub, age 75, died Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Ronald Louis Schaub, the son of Caroline Regina Hansen and Louis Leo Schaub, was born at Vernon Memorial Hospital, Viroqua, WI on January 14, 1948. He was welcomed to the family farm on St. Mary’s Ridge by his two sisters, Louise and Jane and was surrounded by his grandparents and many other relatives. The family circle grew to include Tom, Dave and Bill Schaub.

Ron attended Holy Cross Seminary, LaCrosse for two years before graduating from new Lisbon High School, New Lisbon in 1966. He attended UW-LaCrosse where he majored in English and History and received a degree in education. He taught at Mabel-Canton Schools, Mabel, MN; St. John’s, Edgar; St. Thomas More, Appleton; St. John’s, Princeton; and is his final years at St. Mary’s, Marathon. He also served for 26 years as a nursing assistant and house-keeping associate at North Central Health Care, Wausau. He retired in 2010.

Ron was very active in his church, serving as an altar boy at Camp Douglas for Edgar native Fr. Donald Berg and reading at various liturgies. He was facilitator and promoter of the cause of canonization of Prescott-born Fr. Solanus Casey, OFM, Cap. On November 7, 1987 Ron had an aortic aneurysm. As he lay in the ER, he read Fr. Casey’s last words, “I give my soul to Jesus Christ”. Wow, Ron thought. This was a holy man. Wouldn’t this be a perfect time to work a holy miracle through His intercession? But Ron’s timing was not God’s timing. On May 4, 2017, Pope Francis proclaimed a miracle worked through Solanus Casey’s intercession and on November 18, 2017, Ron, together with 65,000 others gathered at Ford Stadium in Detroit for Father Solanus’ beatification.

On January 12, 1990 Ron met with his friends at St. Anthony Spirituality Center, Marathon to co-found the Fr. Solanus Casey Prayer Circle which continues to meet monthly. He also helped Sister Geralyn Misura, FSPA organize and lead pilgrimages to the Solanus Casey Center in Detroit. Ron and Sister Geralyn had taught together at Edgar. She lives near the birthsite of Fr. Solanus at Prescott.

Ron was active as a Secular Franciscan of the St. Anthony Fraternity, Marathon and as a Knight of Columbus (third degree) Sacred Heart Council (fourth degree) Pere Marquette Council. Ron enjoyed traveling, especially to Rome, Israel, and Ireland. He and his brother, Dave visited their brother Bill in Montana and Alaska and drove home on the Alcan Highway. Ron also enjoyed Marawood Conference sports and other activities, constantly encouraging youth to achieve their greatest potential.

Survivors include three siblings, Louise Vinz, Hustler, Wi, Jane Vinz (Jerry Mahlum) Delavan, WI and David Schaub (Julie Bires) New Lisbon, WI; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Caroline; brothers, Bill and Tom Schaub; niece, Marcia Vinz; and brother-in-law, Dean Vinz.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at Noon on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Marathon, with visitation beginning at 10:00 am at the church. Rev. Msgr. Joseph Diermeier will preside. A second Mass of Christian burial will be held at Noon on Thursday at St. Paul Catholic Church in New Lisbon, with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. at the church. Rev. Peter Raj will preside. Burial will follow at the Hustler Cemetery beside his brother Bill and near his brother Tom and niece Tanya.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Marathon is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Janice M. Springer

Janice “Jan” M. Springer, 75, died Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Marshfield Medical Center, Marshfield.

She was born February 20, 1948 in town of Frankfort, daughter of the late Virgil and Bernadine (Bargender) Schlais. On November 27, 1971 she married Leonard Springer at St. John Catholic Church, Edgar and he preceded her in death on November 7, 2020.

Jan enjoyed reading, shopping, museum and zoo trips and car rides. She collected angels and was a jewelry fanatic. Above all she loved spending time with her family especially her grandkids.

Survivors include her sons, Jeremy (Barb), Matthew, Jon (Nickoel), Luke (Kayla) and Steven (Nichole); 12 grandchildren; sister-in-law, Donna Schlais.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Erica Springer and brother, Marv Schlais.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 9, 2023 at St. John Catholic Church, Edgar. Rev. Alan Wierzba will preside. Visitation will be Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service all at St. John Catholic Church, Edgar.

The family wishes to extend their sincere appreciation to the nurses and staff at Marshfield Medical Center, Marshfield for their kind, compassionate care given to Jan.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Beverly H. Lambrecht

Beverly H. Lambrecht, 82, Clinton, formerly of Wausau went peacefully to her Lord and Savior in heaven on Thursday, December 7, 2023 after being on Hospice and getting Covid.

She was born November 22, 1941 in Marathon, daughter of the late Robert and Helen (Beyer) Lambrecht.

Survivors include her brother, Harvey (Karen) Lambrecht, her sister-in-law, Blanche Frank, sister-in-law, Ginny Lambrecht, nephews, Robert, Russ and Kenny Lambrecht, Mark Beyer and nieces, Aileen Beyer and June and many friends and cousins.

Beverly was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Phil “Flippy” Lambrecht, Warren, infant Robert and Delmer and stepsister, Violet (George) Beyer and a nephew Keith Beyer.

She was a loving and kind sister who loved her family and other special people in her life that were there for her. Beverly loved animals and also learned sign language later on in life. She enjoyed every summer when she was able to go to the Wisconsin Dells with her caregivers.

Beverly’s family would like to extend a sincere thank you to all the caregivers over the years that cared for her. Especially her sister-in-law, Blanche Frank, her brother and also Roy who took her in and loved her dearly.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at First English Lutheran Church, Wausau. The Rev. Barry Levine will officiate. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services all at the church. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Donna R. Lenzner

A life so beautifully lived should be beautifully shared.

Donna Rene Lenzner, 63, peacefully passed on Thursday, December 7, 2023, with her husband Mike, after a short, courageous battle with pancreatic cancer Her wish to be comforted at home surrounded by loved ones was granted.

Donna was born August 29, 1960, in Springfield, Massachusetts, the daughter of Ralph and Joyce (Yarnell) Hutchinson.

Sometime in the 80’s Donna came to Wisconsin working at True Green Nursery where her love of plants took root. She moved into North Central Health Care into day services. She transitioned into development disability services and obtained her social worker license in 2001. She retired in December 2022, with 35 years of total cares. Donna assisted many families and members in her career, where she was awarded for “outstanding professional.” She loved and cared for her clients, the ability to advocate for them, but allowing them to have a voice. Her caring heart made her so special to her coworkers which developed into great friendships.

Just a simple fishing trip, on August 13, 2004 to Ontonagon, Michigan, where she met Mike, would change her life into fun, love, and adventure. They wed on December 13, 2005 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Donna and Mike loved their time together whether it was fishing, camping, kayaking, skiing, 4-wheeling, hosting gatherings with friends and family, rockhounding for sodalites, playing cards, enjoying their sauna time, enjoying their cockatiels Willie and Daffy, many trips out west, Alaskan cruise, their recent love was riding recumbent bikes, and the simplest joy watching movies at night.

They were so “perfect” for each other, they shared the same excitement and love for the littlest of trinkets, to great rummage sale finds, to buying a magnet on every trip. Her retirement wish was to

trinkets, to great rummage sale finds, to buying a magnet on every trip. Her retirement wish was to see the redwood forest and hug it. This past July they set out on a 3 week trip down the west coast from Seattle to San Francisco. A lasting image of her hugging the redwoods she wanted to see all her life.

When you didn’t see them together, you would find Donna sitting reading a good book, always rockhounding- finding unique rocks everywhere she went, adding to her collection. She had a large collection of various plants, she was an expectable caretaker. She enjoyed going out to eat with many of her close friends-cherishing their company. Donna

rockhounding- finding unique rocks everywhere she went, adding to her collection. She had a had a big heart, the ability to understand and respect people. She always found happiness and joy in the simplest of forms, sometimes in the most unique things.

When Donna met Mike she soon found a family. She was easily and openly welcomed into the lives of Mike’s children, Kristen, Shawn, and Trisha. Soon the family expanded, joining in spouses of Dan, Lauren, and Jeremy. Donna loved them and they loved her. Her love continued to grow deeper when she became a Grandma to Josiah, Isla, Tori, Liam, Bree, and Lucy Jo. Her heart was filled. Her joy was observing all of them and understanding, appreciating, loving every unique quality they had. Her heart ached 4 years ago when she had to say goodbye to her 10-year old grandson, Josiah. The amily takes comfort knowing they are reunited together, sharing their love of rocks and nature.

Donna is survived by her husband Mike, stepchildren Kristen (Dan) Peterson, Marquette, MI, Shawn (Lauren) Lenzner, Columbia Falls, MT, Trisha (Jeremy) Schmidt, Birnamwood, WI. Grandchildren Isla Peterson, Liam and Lucy Lenzner, and Tori and Bree Schmidt. Sister, Diana Hutchinson. Brother, Dean Hutchinson. And nieces, Amanda Hake, Kayla Hake, Janell Hopperdietzel, Beth Oestrich and Tressa Trfehr and nephews, Mark Hutchinson, Bradley Trfehr and Nathan Trfehr.

She was preceded in death by her parents, grandson Josiah Peterson, and brother, Dale Hutchinson.

Special thanks to Aspirus Hospital and Aspirus Hospice for their excellent care and comfort during Donna’s short battle. The family is thankful for their support in helping provide them with the best peaceful ending to Donna’s journey here on this earth.

A Memorial Service will be held at 3 PM on Saturday, December 16, 2023, at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Birnamwood. Rev. Jennifer Sosinski will preside.

Visitation will be on Saturday from 12:30 PM until the time of service at the funeral home. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

