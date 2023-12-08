Wausau Pilot & Review

Today

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Southwest wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight

A slight chance of rain before 1am, then a chance of rain after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. South southwest wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday

A chance of rain and snow before 9am, then a chance of snow after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Light west southwest wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Like this: Like Loading...