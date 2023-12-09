Wausau Pilot & Review

Today

A chance of rain and snow before 3pm, then a slight chance of rain between 3pm and 4pm, then a chance of rain and snow after 4pm. Cloudy, with a high near 39. East wind 5 to 11 mph becoming west in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tonight

Rain and snow likely before 11pm, then a chance of snow between 11pm and 3am. Cloudy, with a low around 24. West southwest wind 8 to 14 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Sunday

Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a steady temperature around 27. Northwest wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

