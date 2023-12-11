Canva

How gas prices have changed in Wisconsin in the last week

More than half of all gas stations in the country are advertising gasoline prices below $3 this week as oil prices continue to drop. That’s according to data from AAA, which forecasts that the national average could also dip below $3 by the end of the year.

Last week, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries announced further cutbacks on the production of oil among its member countries through the next year, though domestic production in the U.S. and lower demand are keeping prices down. Oil prices clocked their lowest levels this week since June, and market activity suggests investors also see the price of oil declining more in the weeks to come.

Colorado, Utah, Idaho, California, Florida, and Indiana all saw the largest decreases in gas prices per gallon over the past week.

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Wisconsin. Gas prices are as of December 8.

Wisconsin by the numbers

– Gas current price: $2.87

– Week change: -$0.07 (-2.4%)

– Year change: -$0.08 (-2.5%)

– Historical expensive gas price: $4.92 (6/12/22)

– Diesel current price: $3.86

– Week change: -$0.08 (-1.9%)

– Year change: -$0.60 (-13.5%)

– Historical expensive diesel price: $5.52 (6/25/22)

Metros with most expensive gas in Wisconsin

#1. Pierce -St. Croix County: $3.00

#2. Superior: $2.99

#3. Green Bay: $2.89

#4. Kenosha County: $2.89

#5. Sheboygan: $2.88

#6. Madison: $2.88

#7. Wausau: $2.88

#8. Fond du Lac: $2.86

#9. Racine: $2.86

#10. La Crosse (WI only): $2.85

#11. Oshkosh: $2.85

#12. Appleton: $2.83

#13. Milwaukee-Waukesha: $2.81

#14. Eau Claire: $2.80

#15. Janesville-Beloit: $2.78

States with the most expensive gas

#1. California: $4.73

#2. Hawaii: $4.70

#3. Washington: $4.29

States with the least expensive gas

#1. Texas: $2.65

#2. Mississippi: $2.71

#3. Oklahoma: $2.73

This story features writing by Dom DiFurio and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 50 states.

Like this: Like Loading...