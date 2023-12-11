Wausau Pilot & Review

Hey there, I’m Sirocco and I’m here to tell you all about me! I’m a sweet boy that would be best in a home without children, and a more relaxed home that lets me be me! I can get kind of overstimulated with over petting, and do not like to be held, but I’m very sweet in my own way. I just like to keep all four paws on the ground! If you think a handsome guy like me could be the one for you come visit me soon!

This weekly feature is a service of S.C. Swiderski. To find out more about this week’s pet and the adoption process, visit the HSMC website here.

