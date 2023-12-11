Obituaries are a community service courtesy of Helke and Brainard Funeral Homes.

Brian W. Martens

Brian William Martens, age 52, of Wausau, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on December 3, 2023. He was born on June 8, 1971, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Brian was a cherished son, loving brother, and dear friend.

Brian dedicated his career to his craft as the owner and frame specialist at Wausau Art and Framing. Through his meticulous work, he brought beauty and elegance to countless pieces. His talent and passion were unparalleled.

Brian found joy in the simple pleasures of life, including his pets and his love for motorcycles and vintage cars. Brian was an avid Green Bay Packers fan and enjoyed hosting movie nights and playing pinball. His infectious laughter will be deeply missed by his family and friends. Brian graduated from Washington High School in 1989 and attended Iowa State University where he met the love of his life, Laura.

Left to cherish Brian’s memory are his beloved father, Roger Martens, and his stepmother, Jo Martens of Dallas, Texas. He is also survived by his former wife, Laura Martens of Wausau, Wisconsin; and his three sisters and two brothers: Molly Synnott (and Brian) of Briggsville, Wisconsin, Amy Efeney (and Mike) of Rockwall, Texas, Kim Smith (and Steve) of Coppell, Texas, Jonathan Still (and Jody) of Snoqualmie, Washington, and Kevin Still (and Dixie) of Gainesville, Texas. Brian will also be missed by his aunt, Susan Danne of Ann Arbor, Michigan, as well as his nieces and nephews: Ann Matuseski (and Jordan), Carlee Nelson (and Tommy), Selena Still, Dillon Still (and Sabrina), Jacob Synnott, Trey Efeney (and Danni), Ben Smith, and Harrison Smith. In addition, he leaves behind his uncle, Tom (and Pam) Martens of Fresno, California and many, many cousins.

Brian was preceded in death by his beloved mother, Barbara Martens, his grandparents, Frank and Lillian Strnad, and Walter and Lillian Martens, his great-uncle George K. Baldwin, and his uncle Walter Martens. May they find eternal peace in each other’s company.

Services to honor and celebrate Brian’s life will be held at the Brainard Funeral Home in Wausau, Wisconsin on Friday, February 9, 2024, from 4-7 pm. A second service will be held in Cedar Rapids, Iowa in late spring/early summer 2024. Thank you to the compassionate professionals at Cedar Memorial (Cedar Rapids) and Brainard Funeral Home (Wausau) for assisting the family during this difficult time. Their support and guidance are deeply appreciated.

Brian’s legacy will forever shine bright in the hearts of those who knew him. May he find solace in the embrace of eternal peace.

Joan F. Curtis

Joan F. Curtis, age 89, City of Marathon, passed away on November 29, 2023.

Joan was born on November 28, 1934, in Carthage, NY to Stanley Pierce and Pearl (Crawford) Pierce. Joan married Donald J Curtis of Watertown, NY on April 28, 1973, in Watertown, NY.

Joan was an avid reader and frequented the local library often. She loved doing search a word puzzles, jigsaw puzzles and enjoyed crocheting. Her family and friends loved being the recipient of her handmade items.

She was preceded in death by Stanley Pierce (Father), Pearl (Crawford) Pierce (Mother), Donald J Curtis (Husband) and an infant son, Charles.

Survivors include her daughter Barbara (Hendrick) Hack of Marathon, two sons Paul (Maria) Hendrick of Merrill and Ronald Stacy (Marion) Hendrick of St. Germain; six grandchildren Jessica (Ryan) Baguhn, Ronnie Hack, Charles (Kiley) Hendrick, Veronica Spahn, Magic (Nate) Kieper and Misty Collis; and 12 great-grandchildren; one brother, Kent Pierce and a sister Dianne Brotherton and many nieces and nephews.

Burial and a Family Memorial Service for Joan Curtis will be held in April 2024.

Donald W. Schwede

Donald W. “Pete” Schwede, 85, of New Berlin and formerly of Wausau, passed away peacefully in Milwaukee on December 6, 2023.

Pete was born on February 7, 1938, in Wausau, Wisconsin, son of the late Charles and Mayme (Kittel) Schwede. He enlisted in the U.S. Army serving during the Berlin Crisis and was later honorably discharged. He married Doris Luedtke and together they raised their three children. He spent his entire career traveling the United States and Canada with the HammerBlow Corporation, retiring in 2001 as their National Sales Manager. In his younger years, Pete enjoyed vegetable gardening, building trailers, and snowmobiling. He co-owned a race car with his brother Ed and was involved at the local racetracks. He was an avid NASCAR fan attending many races, including the inaugural race in Fort Worth, Texas. He was a dedicated Green Bay Packers fan, even while living in Dallas, Texas. Pete also loved cooking, preparing many delicious meals for his family. In 1971, while on a business trip in southern Illinois, he was asked to bring the gold plated football from Chicago to Wausau for the Wausau Log trophy. He may have broken every speed record in Illinois and Wisconsin delivering the ball to Wausau, just two hours before the first East-West High School Log Game. More than anything Pete loved gathering with family and friends, and he will be fondly remembered for his witty sense of humor. In his final years he married Sharon Fohr who survives him.

He is survived by his three children: Darlene (Randy) Vlietstra, Dean Schwede, and Donna (Nate) Guldan. Pete also leaves his beloved grandchildren: Amber (Dan) Bassindale, Kyle (Alison) Vlietstra, Sara (Tyler) Raduechel, Caden, Tyler, and Landry Guldan, and seven great grandchildren: Dorothy, Autumn, Charles, Kash, Hazel, George, and James. Pete leaves his sister Delores Anderson and brothers Edward (Shirley),Charles Jr. (Marjorie) and Billie Schwede along with many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Pete is preceded in death by a brother, Morris Schwede, and two sisters: Belvajean Tritten and Marilou Newman.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 14, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. – 11 :00 a.m. at Mission Evangelical Church, 243734 Camp Blessing Road, Wausau, WI 54403. A funeral service will follow at 11 :00 a.m. in the church. Burial with full military honors rendered by VFW Post 388 will follow the service at Mission Evangelical Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Helke Funeral Home.

Charleen A. Goretski

Charleen A. Goretski, 78, of Wausau, passed away peacefully just before sunrise on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

If Charleen had a compass in her hand, it no doubt would be pointing “Up North”! As a kid, Wabeno, Wisconsin was the family destination. As an adult, Sayner, Wisconsin was “Up North.” Charleen also enjoyed many trips to Root Lake, Ontario. More recently Charleen and Don had their campsites at the New Wood area in Lincoln County.

Charleen was an Associate Member of the Man of Honor Society, where she thoroughly enjoyed the company of our local Veteran’s and helping with the fundraising events.

Charleen was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Genevieve Stadler; brother, Duane Stadler, sister’s, Joyce in infancy, Sharon (Jerry), and Karon (Raymond); as well as her infant grandson Drew.

She is survived by her husband Don; children, Andy (Laurie), Amy, and Brian; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Geraldine Goretski, Kathy Eiden, and Shirley Stadler; as well as her brother-in-law, Dave Duranceau.

A memorial service will be held at 4:00 pm on Thursday, December 14, 2023, at John J. Buettgen Funeral Home, 948 Grand Avenue, Schofield. A visitation will be held from 1:00 pm until the time of services at the funeral home. Fellowship will follow the services at Whiskey River, 5512 Stewart Avenue, Wausau.

John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting the family at this time. Family and friends are asked to visit www.honorone.com where they can leave a memory or online condolence.

Doris M. Kohnhorst

Doris Mae Kohnhorst, age 93, passed away on November 25, 2023.

She was born to Edward and Emoline (Kroening) Johnson on May 6, 1930 in Marshfield, WI.

She married the love of her life, Charles Kohnhorst, on March 17, 1951. He passed away on January 7, 2013.

She was a wife and mother. She was one of Jehovah’s Witnesses and she loved sharing the Bible.

Doris is survived by her children, Daniel of Wausau and Tim (Kelly) of Merrill, daughter Roxanne (Richard) Buehler of Grenada, MS. She is also survived by 2 grandchildren, Greg Buehler and Thomas Kohnhorst. Doris is survived further by her sister-in-laws, Lolly (David) Sopiwnik and Mary Ann Kohnhorst.

She was preceded in death by her husband Charles, her parents, Edward and Emoline, her son Barry, her brothers Russell, James, Robert and Delbert Johnson and her sister Jean Habeck.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

Gary L. Rasmussen

Gary L. Rasmussen, 74 of Wittenberg, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.

Gary was born on August 25, 1949, in Antigo, the son of Melvin and Phyllis (Hitt) Rasmussen.

On November 14, 1970, Gary was united in marriage to Anita Tessmer at St. John’s Catholic Church in Antigo.

Gary worked at his father’s sawmill with his brothers and worked at F&S Feedmill in Caroline and transferred to be supervisor at the Feedmill in Elderon. He then went on to be a supervisor at Greenheck fan and later became a self-employed logger. Gary drove his log truck, made firewood, and skidded logs for many years before building a sawmill at his home and starting up Rasmussen Wood Products LLC. In late fall of 1995, Gary went to work for Kersten Lumber Company in Birnamwood and most recently, Gary had worked for North Star Casino in maintenance, retiring in 2021. Gary also owned and operated Rasmussen & Son’s Firewood, as a side business and took on welding jobs in his shop while employed at the casino and on into his retirement. He was very handy and mechanically inclined and enjoyed woodworking, but Gary’s passion and love was restoring Cockshutt tractors, pulling in tractor pulls, attending Thresheree’s, driving his tractors in parades, and ‘parts picking’ all over the states with his buddies Rodger Zupon and Henry Hommelbeck. Gary especially enjoyed hunting and being with his best friend, Fred Johnson, out at the old Johnson Farmstead. Gary absolutely treasured his fishing trips to Canada every year with his son’s, wife, family, and friends. Family was very important to Gary and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.

Gary is survived by his wife, Anita; four children, Tina (Scott) Foth, Mark Rasmussen, Ben (Jamie) Rasmussen and Tanya (Shaun) Bagley; eight grandchildren, Collin (fiancée’ Amanda) Foth, Cody Foth, Serena Rasmussen, Kalene Rasmussen, Abigail Rasmussen, Alayna Rasmussen, Aiden Rasmussen and Bryden Rasmussen-Bieser; siblings, Dan (Kathy) Rasmussen, Becky (Gary) Spiegel, Tony (Bobbie) Rasmussen, Cheri (Mike) Tauferner and Roy (Julie) Rasmussen, as well as other family and friends.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents and grandbaby, Baby Bagley.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, December 14, 2023, at Holy Family St. William Catholic Church, Wittenberg. Fr. Matthew Settle will preside. Burial will be in Holy Family Catholic Cemetery, Wittenberg. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 4-6:30 PM with a Rosary Service beginning at 6:30 PM at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg and again on Thursday, at the church, from 9 AM until the time of Mass. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

Lavina M. Sleeter

Lavina Mae Sleeter, 98, of Schofield, passed away on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

She was born on Febuary 24, 1925, to the late Benjamin and Clara (Neitzel) Trantow, in Antigo, Wisconsin.

Lavina is survived by her children, Linda Sleeter, Steven (Mary) Sleeter, and Scott (Pam) Sleeter; grandchildren, Lance (Chasity) Sleeter, Mason Sleeter, and Megan Isakson, Katelyn (Josh) Swenson, and Tyler (Lexie) Sleeter; great-grandchildren, Isabelle, Henry, Leo, Gus, Isla, and Polly; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Benjamin and Clara Trantow; her husband, Harold Sleeter; seven siblings and their spouses; and a dear friend, Margie Austin.

A funeral service will take place on Friday, December 15, 2023, at 11:00 am, at Brainard Funeral Home, in Weston. A visitation will take place from 10:00 am until the time of services at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Restlawn Memorial Park.

Like this: Like Loading...