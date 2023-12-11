Wausau Pilot & Review

In November 2023, the Marathon County Health department conducted a series of routine and follow-up inspections across various restaurants in Wausau and throughout the county.

The inspections, spanning from casual dining spots to fast-food chains, underscore the ongoing efforts to maintain public health in the food service sector. Here are this month’s results:

Arby’s, 10002 Adventure Way, Weston, 54476, routine inspection Nov. 6. No violations found. Boys & Girls Club, 2501 N 2nd St, Wausau, 54403, routine inspection Nov. 30. No violations found. Burger King #4812, 6003 Business Hwy 51, Schofield, 54476, routine inspection Nov. 29. Six violations: Raw chicken was not cooked to a temperature of 165°F for 15 seconds. (Corrected during inspection)

Sauce bottles not labeled or date marked in walk in cooler.

Condiments on foodprep lines using time as a public health control for 4 hours is not properly marked or identified with a discard time.

Cups by the shake station were not stored in original container or not properly protected [describe].

The floor near the walking cooler is in need of new grouting depth in gap between tiles makes it not easily cleanable.

Women’s bathroom toilet soiled. Clayhouse, 2111 Schofield Ave, Weston, 54476, routine inspection Nov. 28. No violations found. Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 2805 Schofield, Schofield, 54476, routine inspection Nov. 27. Six violations (one repeat): The sanitizer pump for the 3 compartment sink not providing proper concentration of sanitizer.

The Person in Charge (PIC) is not monitoring proper sanitization techniques in the food establishment. Sanitizing pump not working properly for the dish sinks.

Handwashing sink needs repairing. Faucet doesn’t turn off properly.

Wiping cloth sanitizer solution is stored on the floor. Change water more frequently in sanitizer buckets.

The 3 compartment sink is leaking. Repair sink so that a catch pail is not needed under the sink.

REPEAT: The floor in the kitchen needs repairing so water doesn’t pool on the floor area. Lyndas Wolf Den, 200431 Brooks Rd, Mosinee, 54455, routine inspection Nov. 14. No violations found. Masa, 1800 Stewart Av, Wausau, 54401, routine inspection Nov. 8. Eight violations. Raw meats, fish were stored over ready to eat foods in the walk in cooler. (Corrected during inspection.)

The Person in Charge (PIC) has not provided food safety training to staff regarding food storage,equipment and proper hygeine practices.

All ready to eat foods held in cooler longer than 24 hrs need to be date marked.

No thermometer is present for monitoring temperatures in foods.

Dawn dish soap is not approved for handwashing. Must use proper soap for handwashing.

Do not cover food items in the coolers with cloth towels.

Store all food off floor by 6 inches in the walk-in freezer/cooler and in the kitchen.

Do not store the large meat clever in between equipment. Provide a megnetic holding rack for knives. Masa reinspection Nov. 28: No violations found. Pam’s Sunshine Inn, 231886 County Road M, Athens, 54411, routine inspection Nov. 7. Two violations. Bleach used for sanitizing dishes was too strong >400 ppm should be 50-100 ppm. (Corrected during inspection.)

There is no service sink provided in food establishment. Red Granite Bar, 11420 S County Highway K, Merrill, 54452, routine inspection Nov. 27. Three violations. Foods offered under cooked, such as hamburger patties, are not identified with an asterisk or other mark on the menu.

Boxes of wavy chips are stored on the floor in the back hall.

The women’s restroom is not provided with a covered waste receptacle. Subway #134, 670 Maratech Av, Marathon, 54448, routine inspection Nov. 29. Inspector noted 13 violations including four repeats. Meatballs in marinara was observed being hot held at 131.6°F

Sliced cucumbers, tomatoes and turkey were observed at 47.8, 46.8, and 49.1°F respectively.

Provide a back flow preventer between the hose and the faucet end of the mop sink faucet.

The Person in Charge (PIC) is not monitoring food temperatures for foods during hot and cold holding.

Meat and Vegetable Banes are not sufficient in capacity to hold foods at temperatures below 41F.

The drain of the hand wash sink, located to the left of the 4 compartment sink, drains very slowly and needs to be cleared.

The current food protection manager’s certificate is not posted in the food establishment.

Thermometer in Beverage Cooler is not easily readable.

REPEAT: The faucet at the 4 compartment sink is leaking and is in poor condition.

REPEAT: Vinyl tile in front of the receiving door is damaged and pieces are missing. This portion of the floor is no longer easily cleanable.

REPEAT: Floor and wall junctures in the establishment are not covered.

REPEAT: The receiving door is not tight-fitting. Daylight can be seen underneath. Repair weather stripping.

Retail food establishment permit is not posted in a conspicous area in the food establishment. Taco Bell #31835, 1730 Business 51 North, Wausau, 54401, routine inspection Nov. 7. No violations found. The Little Corner, 206484 County Road M, Stratford, 54484, routine inspection Nov. 14. Four violations found. No single-use toweling or other hand drying device available at the bar sink for hand drying. Sinks are used for handwashing.

Refrigeration in bar area is not equipped with an integral or permanently affixed temperature measuring device.

The step going into the dry storage area needs to be covered as it is bare wood and is not smooth and easily cleanable.

No covered waste receptacle provided in women’s restroom.

