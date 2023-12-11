Wausau Pilot & Review

A 30-year-old Wausau man is facing 11 felony charges after Google reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that he allegedly uploaded sexually explicit images of children, including infants, onto their servers.

Google on April 18 reported that a user uploaded four images of suspected child pornography and provided IP and login information to the NCMEC, which referred the report to local police. That prompted a search, which turned up additional images of children being sexually abused, according to court documents.

Prosecutors on Dec. 8 filed 11 charges of possessing child pornography against Sam Shepler, who has a previous 2012 conviction for sexually assaulting a child. In an interview with police, Shepler allegedly blamed his interest in child pornography on the 2012 conviction and said it was “something he never even did,” court documents state. Additional details surrounding the 2012 case were not immediately available.

Shepler was on probation at the time of his most recent arrest, which is connected to the 2012 conviction. He could see further penalties in the 2012 case if he is convicted of the latest charges against him.

On Dec. 8, Circuit Judge LaMont Jacobson ordered Shepler held on a $10,000 cash bond. Shepler, who remains behind bars, is due in court Dec. 18 for a preliminary hearing in the latest case. He faces a statutory minimum of three years in prison and up to 275 years if he is convicted on all counts.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

Like this: Like Loading...