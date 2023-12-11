Wausau Pilot & Review

A former La Crosse woman is dead after rear-ending a dump truck on a Vernon County highway, officials said.

The crash was reported at about 2:45 p.m. Dec. 8 on Hwy. 35 near Mohawk Valley Road in the town of Bergen. Vernon County Sheriff Roy Torgerson, in a statement, said 47-year-old Laurel Wicks, of Cavour, South Dakota, was driing a 2005 HOnda Pilot north when she crashed into the back of the truck.

The truck driver, 59-year-old Bobby E. Bendel, of La Crosse, was stopped and signaling a left turn into a private driveway and yielding to an oncoming southbound vehicle when he was struck Torgerson said.

The left front corner of Wicks’ Honda hit the right rear corner of the dump truck, causing severe damage on the entire left side of the Honda and trapping Wicks, the lone occupant, in the vehicle, Torgerson said.

Wicks was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office and the Vernon County Coroner’s Office.

