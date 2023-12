Aspirus Wausau Hospital

Anthony Robinson and Justina Pyke announce the birth of their son Anthony Dewayne, born at 10:40 a.m. Dec. 4, 2023. Anthony weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces.

Brandon Lieder and Autumn Tatman announce the birth of their son Westley Louis, born at 3:55 p.m. Dec. 7, 2023. Westley weighed 8 pounds.

Andrew and Elizabeth Welles announce the birth of their daughter Evelyn Hovda, born at 1:27 p.m. Dec. 8, 2023. Evelyn weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces.

