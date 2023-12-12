Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Wausau East boys basketball team ran its record to 6-1 this season with a 101-62 nonconference win over Colby on Monday night at East High School.

Jesse Napgezek scored 21 points and Jack Barthels added 17 for the Lumberjacks, who bounced back from their first loss of the season last Friday against D.C. Everest.

Barthels made five of East’s 10 3-pointers in the victory.

Wausau East hosts Merrill in a Wisconsin Valley Conference game Friday.

Lumberjacks 101, Hornets 62

Colby 29 32 – 61

Wausau East 52 49 – 101

COLBY (61): Statistics not reported. Record: 1-3.

WAUSAU EAST (101): Caden Werth 4-12 1-1 11, Jaydan Garrett 3-10 2-3 9, Jesse Napgezek 8-12 3-7 21, Isaac Rozwadowski 6-7 1-1 13, Jack Barthels 5-11 2-2 17, Brady Prihoda 3-4 4-5 10, Robbie Aguilli 0-0 0-0 0, Darius Yanez 1-3 0-0 2, Orion Ison 0-0 0-0 0, Davis Winter 0-0 0-0 0, Teddy Schlindwein 0-0 0-0 0, Charlie Cygan 0-0 0-0 0, Miles Casey 1-3 0-0 2, Jed VanderSanden 2-3 1-2 5, Charlie Cayley 4-9 3-6 11. FG: 37-74. FT: 17-27. 3-pointers: 10-32 (Barthels 5-10, Napgezek 2-5, Werth 2-7, Garrett 1-6, Rozwadowski 0-1, Casey 0-1, Yanez 0-2). Rebounds: 28 (Garrett 6). Record: 6-1.

