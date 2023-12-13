Photo illustration.

The Friends of the Marathon County Public Library will host their next Members-only Book Sale on Dec. 16 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the library’s Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. The sale is open to Friends of MCPL members only, and will feature books, CDs, DVDs, puzzles, games and artwork for sale. Cost to join the Friends is $10/year per person, or $25 per family. Call 715-261-7200 for more info.

The Marathon County Public Library will show two anime on Dec. 20. Photo courtesy MCPL.

The library will show two anime on Dec. 20 from 5:30-7:45 p.m. at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. This anime showing is for mature audiences. Call 715-261-7230 for more info and titles being shown.

Adults can learn how help orchids grow and thrive at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. The class, All About Orchids, will be held on Dec. 20 from 10-11 a.m. and will be repeated the same day at 6-7 p.m. Free, with registration required. To register, visit https://mcpl.us/events/?e_id=12145, or call 715-261-1241.









