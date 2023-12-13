Damakant Jayshi

A planned alternative to a shuttered mental health resource center for people in recovery and those struggling with mental illness, Granite House Clubhouse, is set to open Thursday on a limited scale, its founder said.

“We are officially opening Granite House,” Mike Frankel, president of the new entity told Wausau Pilot & Review.

Frankel was the last manager at Community Corner Clubhouse, which closed in October 2022. He said he’s been trying to open a new place that aligns with the Clubhouse International model for more than a year. He formally launched the nonprofit earlier this year.

The resource center, 820 South 8th Ave., will officially open this week Frankel said, and will operate on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The target service-seekers are 20-25 per day now, with the ultimate goal of serving 50 people, he said.

Members will not have to pay for the services, he said. Some members who used the services at the Community Corner Clubhouse have expressed interest in Granite House.

“We may need to look at some sort of contracts for billing services in the future, but as for now we will rely on donations and grants from foundations for our funding source,” Frankel said.

Arbor Mental Health and NCHC Foundation lend financial and program support

Frankel said the owners of Arbor Mental Health Center provided the Granite House with a donation of $30,0000 to launch the clubhouse-style entity. They also helped set up the nonprofit and obtain tax-exempt status.

North Central Health Care donated $20,000 from funds that the organization had raised while the Community Corner Clubhouse was operating. The new entity also received $25,000 from the NCHC Foundation.

“We are also planning a large fundraising event in 2023 and hope to make it an annual event,” Frankel said.

Granite House has also applied for a grant through Wausau’s Community Development Department and Connexus Cares, the philanthropic arm of Connexus Credit Union, and planning to reach out to a few other organizations for grant.

