Obituaries are a community service courtesy of Helke and Brainard Funeral Homes.

Mary J. Mykleby

Mary Jane Mykleby died December 10, 2023, at the age of 96. Mary Jane was born on December 8, 1927, in Rib Mountain, daughter of the late Edward and Margaret Schneck. She married the late James Mykleby on May 1, 1948, at Holy Name Catholic Church. They lived in Wausau and Rib Mountain until 1974 when dad transferred to Minocqua. They came back in 2003 and settled in Weston. She was an Accountant to several businesses in Wausau and Minocqua.

Mary Jane is survived by two daughters, Pam (Michael) Kolasinski and Debi (Jerome) McCabe, both of Wausau; three grandsons, Erik Kolasinski of Plover, Robert Kolasinski of Wausau, and Nicholas (Anne) McCabe of Bolingbrook, IL; 5-year-old twin great-grandsons, James and Logan McCabe; sister, Pat Lohrey of Green Bay; and brother, Tom (Judy) Schneck of South Carolina.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Mykleby (11/13/2016); her parents, Edward and Margaret Schneck; brother, Jerry (Leola) Schneck; twin sister, Rosemary (John) Bauer; sisters, Lorraine McGinnis and Virginia (Lloyd) Schmitz; and brother-in-law, Robert Lohrey.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 am on Thursday, December 21, 2023, at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 6101 Zinser Street, Weston. Visitation will be from 10:00 am until the time of service. Fr. Jerome Patric will officiate. Following the service, Mary Jane will be laid to rest in the church cemetery.

A special thank you to Alice and Bob Peterson of St. Agnes Parish.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Cancer and MS Research.

Mary M. Schmitt

Mary Schmitt, 73, died Sunday, December 10, 2023 under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services at Sylvan Crossing, Wausau, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s .

She was born October 11, 1950 in Wausau, daughter of the late Gerald and Mary (LeSage) Mueller. On April 3, 1971 she married Thomas “Tom” Schmitt at St. Mary Catholic Church, Wausau.

Mary enjoyed bowling, camping, trips to the casino, traveling and wintering in Texas. Above all she loved spending time with her grandchildren especially baking cookies around Christmas time.

Survivors include her husband, Tom; son, Brad (Sara) Schmitt; daughter, Sara (Paul) Block; grandchildren, Brandis, Benjamin and Brantley Schmitt, Ashley and Mitchell Block; one great-grandson due in February; siblings, Gerald Jr. (Darlene) Mueller, Michael (Angie) Mueller, Karen (Wendi) Mueller and Susan (Ron) Kurth.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated at Noon on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at St. Mark Catholic Church, Rothschild. Rev. Eric Mashak will preside. Entombment will be in Memorial Chapel Mausoleum, Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Visitation will be Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service all at St. Mark Catholic Church, Rothschild.

The family wishes to extend their sincere appreciation to the staff at Sylvan Crossing and Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services for their kind, compassionate care given to Mary and her family.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

James W. Strek

James William Strek “Jim” “Jimmy”, passed over December 8, 2023 while listening to the radio with his dog, Joe, at his side. It was a peaceful end to a life well lived.

Jim was born June 3, 1953 to Priscilla and Ronald Strek. He graduated from Wausau Senior High School and continued his education at UW-Eau Claire. There, he earned a degree in Special Education. Jim proceeded to work on a master’s degree. He loved working with children who had handicaps, and was successful with those children, their parents, and fellow educators. His recognition was the joy he saw in the eyes of children.

Jimmy was an “antiquer”, he loved going antiquing, a gardener, and a cookie-maker. His home was a museum of glassware, furniture, and clocks. His garden flourished with tomato plants and colorful flowers. From an early age, his mom called him her little “Chef Boyardee” as he stood on a stool stirring the pot. Jimmy was mom’s sous chef in cooking and baking cakes and cookies. That love of cooking carried through life.

As time passed, Jim’s body could no longer do the things he loved, so he left us. He left a family who loved him; Bruce Poehnlein, a partner of 17 years, a son, Jesse Strek Tilt, a sister, Peggy Strek-Cabot, a brother, Steve (Sue) Strek, cousins and nieces and nephews. As we grieve our loss, we know Jimmy had a wonderful reunion with his mom and dad, brother, Gilbert, aunts, uncles and his pups. It must have been a grand ole gathering as God reached out his hands and made Jimmy whole again.

Jimmy was our treasure. We will miss him.

Memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Jeanette G. Buchberger

Jeanette G. Buchberger, 82, of Weston, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 8, 2023, at Rennes Health and Rehab Center.

Jeanette was born in Wausau on June 21, 1941, to the late Alfred and Catherine (Imhoff) Buchberger. She was one of ten children who had grown up on a dairy farm, working very hard every day, to help get the chores done, while dealing with many physical challenges, all of which she met with courage and determination. After her school years, Jeanette worked as a live-in nanny, where she cared for a family with six children. The children’s father, who was a disabled WWII veteran, encouraged Jeanette to get her driver’s license, by teaching her how to drive. After Jeanette got her license, she went out and bought her own car. This gave her the ability to work at some local restaurants as a dishwasher, and later at Crestline, until additional medical disabilities no longer allowed her to work. Jeanette reconnected with the family that she was a nanny for, and for the past twenty years she was blessed again, with having them in her life.

Spending hours doing paint by numbers, putting puzzles together, listening to country music, and watching movies, were some of the things that Jeanette enjoyed doing. But most important to her were her family and friends. She will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.

In addition to her parents, Jeanette was preceded in death by her siblings, Sylvester (Penny), Bob (Jean), and Jim Buchberger; as well as her brothers-in-law, Danny Tryba and Dale Scheibe.

She is survived by her siblings, Marcie Scheibe of Noblesville, IN, Gary (Bonita) of Weston, WI, Vera Tryba of Hatley, WI, Ginny (Tom) Larson of Duluth, MN, Vernon (Sandy) of Hatley, WI, and Al (Shirley) of Mentor, OH; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 am on Friday, December 15, 2023, at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 6101 Zinser Street, Weston, WI. Visitation will take place from 9:00 am until the time of services at the church. Burial will take place in the Parish Cemetery.

John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting family at this time. Family and friends are asked to go to www.honorone.com to leave a memory or online condolences.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Rennes Health and Rehab for the care and friendship they gave Jeanette.

Edward E. Cheyka Sr.

Edward E. Cheyka Sr., 69, passed away Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

He was born on December 31, 1953, to Raymond and MaryAnn (Dabroski) Cheyka.

Ed was a DC Everest Graduate.

On November 9, 1974, Ed married the love of his life Cynthia Walkowski. They just celebrated their 49th wedding anniversary.

He was an amazing father of four children and grandfather of six grandchildren and two great grandchildren, who he loved and cherished dearly. He was a wonderful, kind, caring, gentle, loving man with a heart of gold, and his family meant the world to him. His charismatic personality, hilarious sense of humor and God given talented voice that sounded like Elvis, made everyone around love him.

He is survived by his endlessly loving and devoted wife Cynthia; children Tracy Cheyka (Glen) Arrowood, Jaime (Jacon) Cheyka-Maguire, Edward Cheyka Jr. and Joshua (Ashley Antoniak) Cheyka; his grandchildren, Kaylie Cheyka, Presley Maguire, Dilan Cheyka, Ashley Cheyka, Kayla Cheyka, Lexi Cheyka; his great grandchildren AviciiLynn Falk and Araoh Falk, and his beloved furbabies Mr. Kitty and Jr. Cheyka. Ed is also survived by two brothers and three sisters; Marge Cheyka, Lee (LeeAnn) Cheyka, Lenny (Dawn) Cheyka, Carol (Dave) Akey, Evelyn Weinke, and sister-in-laws Seymone Cheyka, Gail Drake, Gloria Easker and Linda Barnett.

He was preceded in death by his parents Raymond and MaryAnn Cheyka; his father-in-law and mother-in law Ervin and Eleanore Walkowski, who loved him like a son; his brothers Ray Cheyka Jr. and Lester Cheyka; brother-in-laws Marvin Drake, Bob Barnett, Ron Weinke, Lynn Weinke and Godchild Melanie Easker.

Ed will be greatly missed by his beautiful wife, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers, sisters, relatives and friends.

Visitation will be on Thursday, December 14, 2023, from 11:30 AM until the time of Mass at Our Savior’s National Catholic Church, 804 Jackson St, Mosinee. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 12:30 PM. Burial will be in The Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Kronenwetter.

In lieu of flowers, a funeral fund has been established in Ed’s name.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the family. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com

Xai Nai Neng

Lieutenant, Xai Nai Neng, 89, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on November 21, 2023. He is survived by his children, Mong Lor, Danny Lor, Shoua Lor, Chai Lor, Pang Lor, and his brother, ShouaSue Lor.

Xai Neng was a beloved father, husband, soldier, farmer, and shaman master. He served his country during the Vietnam War, defending freedom and keeping his people safe. He was a leader and a natural herb medicine man, who helped his community by healing and providing medical advice.

Xai Neng was very passionate about his hobbies, which included farming, raising animals, helping others, and spending time with his family. He was a kind and generous person, always eager to lend a helping hand.

Xai Neng will be remembered for his bravery, leadership, and generosity by all who knew him. His legacy lives on through his family and the many lives he touched. He will be greatly missed.

His funeral service will be on December 16th to 18th, 2023 at JOHN J BUETTGEN MEMORIAL CHAPEL 900 Old Highway 51, Mosinee, WI 54455.

Lawrence J. Jastinski

Lawrence J. Jastinski, 100, died Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Aspirus Hospice House, Wausau.

He was born August 8, 1923 in Wausau, son of the late Michael and Mary Jastinski. On October 14, 1947 he married Valeria Petrowski at Holy Hill, Wisconsin and she preceded him in death on June 30, 2019.

Survivors include his daughter, Barbara Jastinski.

Besides his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by four sisters, Josephine Berg, Lillian Goetz, Helen Roberts and Virginia Jastinski.

Per Lawrence’s wishes there will be no services. Burial will be in St. Michael Cemetery, Wausau.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Like this: Like Loading...