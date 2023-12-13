Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Wausau West scored six times in the opening period and cruised to an 8-1 win over Wausau East/Merrill in a Wisconsin Valley Conference boys hockey game Tuesday at the Marathon Park Ice Arena.

Caden Bohlin scored four goals to lead the way for the Warriors, who are now 6-3 overall and a perfect 4-0 in the WVC.

Ryker Remington scored East/Merrill’s only goal, coming 23 seconds into the third period.

Both teams return to action with Wisconsin Valley Conference games Thursday. West will play at Stevens Point and East/Merrill hosts Wisconsin Rapids at Merrill.

Warriors 8, Bluejays 1

Wausau West 6 0 2 – 8

Wausau East/Merrill 0 0 1 – 1

First period: 1. WW, Caden Bohlin, sh., 1:01; 2. WW, Cooper Depuydt (Brody Brimacombe, Chase Crass), pp., 3:29; 3. WW, Bohlin (Brimacombe, Hendrix Damrow), 4:29; 4. WW, Damrow (Bohlin), 6:30; 5. WW, Ayden Abuzzahab (Crass, DePuydt), 7:40; 6. WW, Bohlin (Brimacombe), 12:56.

Third period: 7. WEM, Ryker Remington, 0:23; 8. WW, Bohlin (Damrow), sh., 9:55; 9. WW, Alex Fehl (Jake Hane, Parker Borrero), 14:59.

Saves: WW, Matt Leopold 13; WEM, Connor Burton 45.

Records: Wausau West 6-3, 4-0 Wisconsin Valley Conference; Wausau East/Merrill 1-7, 1-2 Wisconsin Valley Conference.

