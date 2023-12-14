Wausau Pilot & Review

A 12-year-old girl was injured last week after being struck by a car in Wausau, police confirmed on Thursday.

The girl was crossing 17th Avenue near Rosecrans Street in Wausau just before 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8, with a group of other children when she was struck, witnesses said.

Wausau Police Chief Matt Barnes said the victim was transported by ambulance to a hospital for treatment. No citations have been issued at this point and the crash report is not yet complete, he said.

There’s no word on the girl’s current condition. This is a developing story that will be updated.

An official press release has not been issued. Wausau Pilot & Review was alerted to the crash by a witness.

