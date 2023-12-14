On Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Lana B. a Rothschild resident bought breakfast for the Veteran group at Denny’s. About 90 attended the Veterans Weekly Cup-of-Coffee group meeting and were surprised and honored that Lana paid for their breakfast. Her late husband was a six- year Army Reserve Veteran and she understands the sacrifice that Veterans have made for their country. Lana wanted to show the Veterans how much they are appreciated for their service.

Lana also made a generous donation to the groups Veteran Meal Program. The group started the Meal Program three years ago and it is one of the ways that they help our local veterans. With the help of generous donations from local businesses, Denny’s customers and Veteran members the group has donated over 700 meals to Veterans and their families at Denny’s. The group recently started delivering meals to veterans on Wednesday’s.

Lana worked for hours to create 130 beautiful Christmas cards for the Veterans. The remaining Christmas cards will be included with the meals delivered to Veterans prior to Christmas.

Story and photo courtesy of Mike Heilmann

Follow us on Facebook: veteransweeklycupofcoffee

Website: https://mikeheil123.wixsite.com/website

Like this: Like Loading...