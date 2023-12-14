KRONENWETTER – Residents of the village have decked their homes with festive lights and decorations in hopes of becoming a winner in the community’s 2023 Deck the Yard Holiday Decorating Contest.
Nine decorators will battle it out, and it’s up to you to choose the winner. You do not need to be a Kronenwetter resident to vote.
The competitors
- 1784 Judy Drive
- 2288 Glendalen Road North
- 1117 Cedar Road
- 1738 Highway 153
- 1723 Green Acres Road
- 1678 Creek Road
- 1957 County Road XX
- 2180 Forest Grove Avenue
- 2354 Terracea Drive
Maps
After taking an up-close look at the decorated homes, visit the village’s Facebook page or website to cast your vote for your favorite. The winner and runner up will each receive a gift certificate from a local Kronenwetter business.
Voting ends on Dec. 31.