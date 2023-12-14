Todd Lillie, 30, of Merrill. Dec. 7, 2023: Bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia

Wausau Pilot & Review

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods.

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined on a case-by-case basis. Wisconsin treats 17-year-olds as adults in the criminal justice system. Misdemeanor charges are listed only if they are filed alongside a felony in a single case.

If felony charges are verified as dropped or reduced to a misdemeanor, photos will be removed upon request after emailing editor@wausaupilotandreview.com and verification through the court system.

All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are considered public record in the state of Wisconsin.

Some photos were not available at the time of publication but can be requested from the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department.

Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

William Waurio, 38, of Hatley. Initial appearance Dec. 7, 2023: Failure to report to jail
Alyssa Ziegelbauer, 18, of Wausau. Dec. 8, 2023: Physical abuse of an elder person – intentionally cause bodily harm, false imprisonment, intentionally use oleoresin device causing bodily harm
Gregory Schultz, 36, of Stratford. Dec. 11, 2023: Possession of a firearm after a felony conviction, possession of a short-barreled shotgun or rifle, drive or operate a vehicle without the owner’s consent
Lashawn Logan, 40, of Wausau. Dec. 11, 2023: Bail jumping, possession of an illegally obtained prescription
Jenevieve Manzella, 28, of Marshfield. Dec. 12, 2023: Possession of Narcotic Drugs
Todd Lillie, 30, of Merrill. Dec. 7, 2023: Bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia
Sam Shepler, 30, of Wausau. Dec. 8, 2023: Possession of child pornography
Jacob Deppe, 37, of Wausau. Dec. 5, 2023: Possession of THC, second or greater offense; possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia
Guofauachoua Moua, 40, of Wausau. Dec. 6, 2023: Bail jumping
Andrea Miller, 35, of Wausau. Dec. 6, 2023; Possession of methamphetamine
Steven Seniura, 49, of Rhinelander. Dec. 12, 2023: Fleeing an officer, carrying a concealed knife
Brittany Hull, 31, of Wausau. Dec. 7, 2023: Chronic neglect of a child; child abuse-intentionally cause great bodily harm
Tristan Hull, 38, of Wausau. Dec. 7, 2023: Chronic neglect of a child; child abuse-intentionally cause great bodily harm