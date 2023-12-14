MARSHFIELD – Security Health Plan of Wisconsin, Inc., recently hosted a flag-raising ceremony to honor and celebrate a staff member’s deployed husband.

In the early months of 2023, Security Health Plan’s health services department orchestrated a friendly competition among its members to foster a spirit of generosity and community engagement. It centered on supporting charities, encouraging participants to channel their passion for philanthropy.

Gaby Schroeder, a member engagement associate, brought a deeply personal dimension to the charity drive. Her husband, Shawn, is serving in the Air Force Reserve and is deployed in Saudi Arabia. She and her team spearheaded a collection effort to gather essential items for Shawn and fellow active-duty troops stationed abroad. In appreciation of the donation, Security Health Plan received an American flag that flew onboard combat aircraft.

“I am so proud of my team for supporting our deployed troops, including my husband with this fun team-building exercise,” Gaby Schroeder said. “The way Security Health Plan has honored Shawn and all troops with this flag-raising ceremony is so special. Now, every time I enter the building and see that American Flag, I’ll think of my husband.”

The flag presented to Security Health Plan included a certificate of authenticity stating the flag flew onboard aircraft under the call sign “Pack 15” that was assigned to the 430th Expeditionary Electronic Combat Squadron “Black Wolves” on Aug. 23 while supporting Operation Inherent Resolve.

“Security Health Plan is proud to support our military and our staff who are spouses to those who serve,” said Security Health Plan Chief Executive Office Krista Hoglund. “It is an honor to receive this flag. We proudly fly it at our Marshfield office. This serves as a reminder to honor our troops and their sacrifices every day.”

Following the ceremony, the flag was stored in a protective case and put on display in Security Health Plan’s office lobby on Joseph Avenue in Marshfield.

The Marshfield Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1866 (Mueller-Hintz Post), Marshfield High School band, and Security Health Plan staff also attended the ceremony.

