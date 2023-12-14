Wausau Pilot & Review

Since early October the war between Israel and Hamas has claimed thousands of lives, with no end in sight. In communities and on campuses nationwide and throughout Wisconsin, antisemitic rhetoric is also increasing, with recent displays of hate.

At 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec.15, “Route 51” host Shereen Siewert welcomes Dr. Damir Kova?evi?, UW-Eau Claire Assistant Professor of Political Science, and Dr. Edgar Francis UW-Stevens Point Associate Professor and History graduate program coordinator for a discussion on the roots of the conflict in Israel and the Gaza Strip and the ways communities and campuses are responding.

“Route 51” is heard Fridays at 10 a.m. on The Ideas Network stations 101.3 & 91.9/Wausau, AM 930/Auburndale-Stevens Point, 99.1/Stevens Point, 100.9/Marshfield, 90.3/Park Falls, 89.1/Adams-Wisconsin Rapids, 89.9/Rhinelander-Eagle River, 88.3/Menomonie-Eau Claire and 88.7/River Falls and live streamed at wrfw887.com/listen-live.html. It is re-broadcast Fridays at 7 p.m. on 90.9/Wausau. Program archives are available at wpr.org/route51.

