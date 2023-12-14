Wausau Pilot & Review

MERRILL – Wausau East won four matches by pin but dropped a 55-24 decision to Merrill in a Wisconsin Valley Conference wrestling dual meet Thursday at Merrill High School.

Jacob Schuett (120 pounds), Marquell Wraggs (144), Gaige Stockwell (157) and Cash Ryan Seefeldt (175) each won by pin for the Lumberjacks.

Wausau East (0-2 WVC) will compete at the Shawano Invitational on Saturday.

Merrill 55, Wausau East 24

106: Dustin Schmirler (MER) won by technical fall over Mavrick Ekstrom, 15-0.

113: Allison Hunter (MER) won by forfeit.

120: Jacob Schuett (WE) pinned Carson Hartenstein, 2:14.

126: Jayden Graap (MER) won by forfeit.

132: Remington Skic (MER) won by technical fall over Christian Simmons, 23-5.

138: Brett Suchocki (MER) won by forfeit.

144: Marquell Wraggs (WE) pinned Brady Norton, 2:27.

150: Callum Wheeler (MER) pinned Jalon Bailey Clark, 2:27.

157: Gaige Stockwell (WE) pinned Preston Schuelke, 3:29.

165: Hunter Opper (MER) def. Garrison Stockwell, 11-10.

175: Cash Ryan Seefeldt (WE) pinned Jace Olson, 3:47.

190: Austin Depies (MER) pinned Coltynn Muenchow, 3:56.

215: Noah Klug (MER) pinned Aiden Kilde, 1:26.

285: Mikal Plautz (MER) pinned Elmer Heard, 3:38.

Like this: Like Loading...