Damakant Jayshi

Candidates are emerging for board positions in Mosinee, Wausau and D.C. Everest School Districts, with just weeks to go before the slate is finalized.

After serving two terms on the Mosinee School Board, at-large board member Amy Baumann has filed her notice of non-candidacy and will not be seeking another term. She provided a brief statement explaining her decision.

“I am not seeking a third term, because I will have served six years on the Board,” she told Wausau Pilot. “I feel it’s time to give someone else a chance to serve our great school district, while I free up my personal time to do something else or volunteer work.”

Baumann is the only member on the nine-member school board who was in favor of adopting inclusive language in board policy documents as suggested by Neola, an educational consultant that develops personalized bylaws, policies, guidelines, and materials for districts in multiple states.

The Mosinee School Board on Nov. 21 voted down using gender-neutral language by an 8-1 margin. Baumann, the current board vice-president, cast the sole vote in support of Neola’s recommendations.

Two other incumbents, Board President Diane Gorman (Area #1, City of Mosinee) and Jessica Maple (Area #4, Town of Knowlton) are also up for re-election in the spring. The election is on Tuesday, April 2. The deadline for filing candidacy papers is Tuesday, Jan. 2.

School Board Secretary Amy Hallas told Wausau Pilot that the names of the candidates submitting election paperwork, other than the non-candidacy, will be released once they have been verified and certified after the Jan. 2 deadline. The last date for filing notice of non-candidacy is Dec. 22. “It can be assumed if they are not listed on the non-candidacy notice after that date that they plan on filing candidacy papers,” she said.



Two incumbents from Wausau, one from D.C. Everest seek another term

At least three incumbents from two other area school boards have either formally declared their candidacy or expressed their intention to do so for the spring electoin.

Pat McKee, an incumbent on the nine-member Wausau School Board, has filed his declaration of candidacy, according to Deputy Clerk, Cassie Peck. Another incumbent, Karen Vandenberg, told Wausau Pilot she intends to file paperwork for re-election. Cody Nikolai, whose term is also expiring in April next year has not indicated whether he will run. Wausau Pilot has reached out to Nikola and will update this story when information is received.

D.C. Everest School Board member Larry Schaefer has declared his candidacy and is in the process of seeking another term, Ellen Suckow, Executive Assistant to the Superintendent & School Board told Wausau Pilot & Review. The term of another incumbent on the seven-member board, Katie Felch, is also expiring in April 2024. She is yet to file any paperwork.

If there are more than two candidates for a seat, a primary will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 20. A school board requires a primary election if there are more than two candidates for any seat that is up for election. In Wausau’s case, seven or more candidates in the race will trigger a primary and the top six vote-getters will proceed to the general election on April 2.

Like this: Like Loading...