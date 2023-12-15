Obituaries are a community service courtesy of Helke and Brainard Funeral Homes.

Roslynn Zahrt

Roslynn “Rosie” Zahrt, 72, of Town of Easton, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes at Aspirus Wausau Hospital on December 12, 2023.

She was born Oct. 25th, 1951, in Wausau to the late Roland and Leone (Wenzel) Schultz. Roslynn married Roger Zahrt on May 6th, 1972. They celebrated their 51st Wedding Anniversary in 2023.

Roslynn was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was an avid gardener and took pride in her flower garden. She enjoyed baking and cooking, and the more people she could feed the happier she was. But her greatest passion was her family, she loved to spend time with her kids and grandchildren. Roslynn had a strong faith and leaned on the Lord to guide her through her life.

Survivors include her husband, Roger Zahrt; her son, Troy (Heidi) Zahrt; her daughter Melanie (Jason) Neuendank; her grandchildren, Anna and Dylan Neuendank, Lochlin and Ledger Zahrt, and Lennon and Mikel MacEachern; her brother Allan (Peggy) Schultz. Also, near and dear to her heart were all of her “babysitting kids”. She thought of each and every one of them as her own and loved them dearly. She also left behind many loving family members and close friends.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, December 16th, 2023, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church, Weston, WI.

The visitation will be held from 9am to 11am, the service will follow at 11am with a lunch after. Pastor Lance Hoelscher will officiate.

In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate memorials to: Mt. Olive Lutheran Church ( Mount Olive Lutheran Church – On-Line Giving (mtoliveweston.org), The American Cancer Society (https://donate.cancer.org/), or The Parkinson’s foundation (https://www.parkinson.org/).

Donald O. Hanson

Donald “Chubby” O. Hanson, 65, passed away on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Marshfield Medical Center, Weston.

He was born October 7, 1958, son of the late Delbert and Shirley (Hull) Hanson.

Survivors include, his siblings, Debbi (Patrick) Parker and their son, Travis, Delbert Hanson Jr., Donna (Norbie) Luebbe and Douglas Hanson; step siblings, Joey Strong, Darrell Strong, Anne Strong, Emmy Lotharius and Cindi Hanke; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepmother, Delores; and siblings, Barbara Gray, Bonnie Guyette and Ronald Hanson.

Today is full of memories of a brother laid to rest, and every single one of them is happiness. You are someone very special. We will always carry you in our hearts.

***************************************************

38 years ago, he came to Wausau when he became a big part of the Kraimer family.

Chubby always had a smile on his face and a helping hand to anyone who needed it. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Among his favorite pastimes, Chubby enjoyed spending time at the family cottage up north & fishing. He loved to watch national stock car races, the Green Bay Packers, Brewers (he even made it to a game) & sports on TV. He enjoyed watching M.G., Bradley, Matthew and many of his other local favorite drivers at stock car races. He was an avid sports fan.

He is further survived by his Wausau family, siblings, Mary Anne Radtke and Ronald and Mary Lou Gajewski; local nieces and nephews, David (Iris) Radtke, Danny Radtke, Michael (Tammy) Gajewski, John (Tracy) Gajewski and Teri (Mark) Sukanen; local great nieces and nephews, Robert, Bradley, Matthew, Brooke, Miranda, Sarah, Grace and Ava. A special thank you to Julie, Karen, Phil, and so many special friends.

He was preceded in death by Norbert and Juanita Kraimer; and brother-in-law, William Radtke.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M on Friday, December 22, 2023 at St. Matthew Catholic Church, Wausau. The Rev. Robert Thorn will preside. Visitation will be on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until time of services at the church.

The family would also like to give a special thank you to Fr. Sebastian for the visits and prayers for Chubby, the staff at Marshfield Medical Center Weston including the emergency room, ICU unit, all the doctors & staff. Also, the Rothschild Police Department, Riverside emergency personnel and the Wausau Medical Community, for the wonderful care and support you gave to Chubby over the past couple of years.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Joan J. Anklam

Joan J. Anklam, 81, of Wausau passed away Tuesday December 12th, 2023 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital with her family by her side after a courageous battle with cancer.

Joan was born September 30th, 1942, in Wausau to Herbert and Stella (Torzewski) Wenzel. The oldest of three girls, Joan and her sisters grew up on the family farm. From early on, Joan learned the importance of hard work and family togetherness. Joan attended grades one through eight in a one-roomed schoolhouse in Ringle,WI, where she was the only student in her eighth grade class. She was a 1960 graduate of Newman High School, the first class to attend all four years at the school in its current location on Bridge Street in Wausau. Joan went on to work at Larson’s Cleaners, Bob Johnson Chevrolet, Colonial Manor Nursing Home, and Integrity Fire Protection, Inc.

On October 12th, 1968, Joan met the love of her life, Jerry Anklam. They were married at St. Michael Catholic Church on June 5th, 1971. They had one daughter, Jennifer Joan, in March 1977. Jerry preceded her in death on May 3rd, 2015.

Joan was an active, lifelong member of St. Michael Parish. Besides being present at mass every Sunday until her health no longer allowed it, Joan participated in the Rosary Society and the prayer chain ministry.

Joan was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, mother-in-law, sister, aunt, cousin and friend. She would give you the shirt off her back and not expect anything in return. She had a quiet way about her and she always knew how to make you feel better. Her greatest joy was her family, especially her two granddaughters.

Joan is survived by her daughter Jennifer (Dan) Kroeger and their children Hannah and Chloe, all of Wausau; two sisters, Marie (Ron) Juedes, Ringle and Ann Reich, Schofield; Godchildren Tammy (Jeff) Badeau and their son Mason, Ringle, and Michael Juedes and his children Stella and Lily, Wausau; nephew James (Joanne) Juedes, Ringle, and their family: Joseph (Claudia Korpita), Ringle; Jacob (Maddie) Juedes and her son Jackson, Weston; and Jonathon, Ringle; niece Roxanne Schroeder , Wausau, and her family: Melissa (Brad) Dahm and children Beau and Watson, Wausau; Jacob (fiancé Briana Bowen) and children Bentley, Adaleigh and a child on the way, Wausau; niece Brenda (Del) Tesch, Wausau, and family: DJ (Autumn) Tesch and children Keegan and Ethan, Wausau; Jeremy, Wausau; nephew Russell (Maureen) Anklam, Marathon, and son Zachary, Marathon; as well as many other family members and friends.

Joan was preceded in death by her beloved husband Jerry; parents Herbert and Stella Wenzel; parents-in-law Raymond and Elvera Anklam; step-father-in- law Frank Andzeyewski; brother-in-law Ronald “Butch” Reich; nephew Mark Reich; brother-in-law Orville Anklam; and sister-in-law Marilyn Anklam.

The Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00am on Friday December 22nd, 2023 at St. Michael Catholic Church, 611 Stark Street, Wausau, with Father Tom Lindner presiding. Visitation will be from 4:00pm to 7:00pm on Thursday December 21st, 2023 at Peterson Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau. The Rosary will be prayed at 7:00pm. Visitation will again take place on Friday at the church from 10:00am until the time of the service. Burial will take place at Restlawn Memorial Park following the funeral mass.

A heartfelt word of thanks goes to Dr. Christopher Peterson and the nurses and staff at the Aspirus Regional Cancer Center, as well as the nurses and staff at Aspirus Wausau Hospital on the Oncology Care Unit and the Palliative Care Unit, especially Dr. Ben Kaster. Thank you all for your compassionate care of Joan and her family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.

Online condolences may be made at www.petersonkraemer.com.

Stephen A. Hodgkins

Steve unexpectedly suffered a massive stroke and is now at rest with Our Lord.

Steve was born in Washburn, Wisconsin and grew up in Schofield, Wisconsin. He was a 1968 graduate of DC Everest High School. As a boy, Steve had a close group of friends that all enjoyed skating and building fires on the frozen lake shore to cook hot dogs and potatoes—in addition to many other shenanigans.

In high school, Steve was a member of the Civil Air Patrol. He obtained a private pilot’s license in his early years and always loved to fly. Steve was also a HAM radio operator for years (call signs: KA90KY and AAT5XR).

Steve was eager to serve his country; his favorite colors were red, white and blue. In 1968, he enlisted in the Navy where he served during the Vietnam War aboard the USS Roosevelt, VF 84 Jolly Rogers in hydraulic system maintenance. Steve earned a National Defense Service Medal and Good Conduct Award.

After Steve’s military service, he worked for Drott and JI Case in Wausau, Wisconsin where he would travel the country and Canada to install and train others for heavy equipment operations. When Drott closed, Steve moved to Georgia where he worked as Facilities Maintenance Supervisor at the Georgia Ports Authority on the very equipment he had installed there! He lived in Georgia for the next 15 years.

Steve and Jessica met in 1997 at a mutual friend’s backyard barbeque in Schofield, Wisconsin. During their very first interaction, Jessica asked Steve: “Do you know any old country songs?” Steve replied with a wide grin: “I know every one that was ever written.” They were married shortly thereafter in 1999.

Steve would weld and make many things for his wife in their garden; they made a home in Amherst Junction, Wisconsin for almost 25 years.

Steve was a family man. He loved all his children and grandchildren dearly. Steve especially loved to place his passions and creative talents at the service of his family. Steve frequently took his children on airplane rides when they were little and always made them “good groceries”—such as egg sandwiches for Emily in the shape of a heart. Speaking of Steve’s “creative talents,” one time at a family reunion in Cornucopia, Wisconsin, he shot off a homemade cannon across the lake and has been banned from the city to this day.

Steve had every tool known to man and knew how to use them all, too! He could fix anything. And he had a heart as big as his laugh and smile. He would help anyone in any way he could, especially when it came to a hands-on project. One of his mottos: “You have to be smarter than the job you’re doin’ and the tools you’re usin’!”

A 40+ year member of the Loyal Order of the Moose—whose mission it is to help others, especially underserved children and senior citizens—Steve was always quick to ask anyone he met the question: “Heard of the Moose? Well, let me give you the nickel tour…” followed by: “You should join—it’s a great organization.” Steve served as governor of lodges both in Statesboro, Georgia (#1089) and Stevens Point, Wisconsin (#1572). He loved helping the Moose in any way he could, including serving veterans breakfast, trunk-or-treat events, and fundraisers. If you drive by the Stevens Point lodge, you will see Steve’s craftsmanship of the large steel moose he welded and painted. A special thanks to Mark Wanta (“Brother Administrator”) for his friendship throughout the years.

In later years, Steve grew in his Catholic faith and became a 2nd Degree Member of the Knights of Columbus (Council No. 1170).

A man of many talents, Steve also loved to cook and bake. Many friends and neighbors enjoyed his homemade Christmas goodies, cinnamon rolls, chicken soup, and pulled pork. He LOVED hosting neighborhood parties and later discovered his passion for karaoke! His go-to playlist was anything old country. Steve’s favorites included anyone named Hank: Williams, Snow, Cochran, etc. All that knew him can attest that Steve was the life of the party because he lived life to the fullest. =)

In addition to his family at the Moose, neighbors were his extended family. Steve loved the little kids on the Lane and always waved at them. He shared his love of the Navy with any young man and encouraged them to serve. Steve was thrilled to learn that his friend Beau Diederich had enlisted this year.

Steve had a daily date with his Call of Duty buddies from around the US and world.

Steve’s newfound hobby was creating things with his Cricut machine; he made many shirts, jackets, and the like for the Moose, family and friends. Not just with shirts but with anything, the sparklier, the blinkier, the bolder, the more “googly eyes,” and the more glow-in-the-dark, the better!

Consistent with his larger-than-life personality was Steve’s love for outlandish and hilarious Halloween costumes. A few of his notable ones include Popeye, Chewbacca, and an inflatable alien—not to mention the time he dressed up as “Stephanie” to raise money at the Moose. Of course, the fundraiser was his idea.

In Steve’s memory, pop in his favorite movie “South Pacific,” raise a glass of Maker’s Mark and toast him with a Hank Williams song….and join the Moose (moose.org)!

In addition to his wife Jessica, Steve is survived by his children Jennifer Hodgkins, Sara (Brian) Anderson, Andy (Tara) Hodgkins, and Emily Dalsky. Steve’s siblings: Audrey (Gordon) Franks, John (Sandy) Hodgkins and Howard Hodgkins. His grandchildren: Nolan and Olivia Anderson and Lochlan and Cora Hodgkins. And many beloved nieces and nephews. Best friend Gary (Judy) Lewers—his “little buddy.” Steve was preceded in death by his mother and father Irene and Walter Hodgkins as well as his brothers Arden, Clary, and Dave Larson. Heartfelt gratitude to everyone on Konkol Lane, especially neighbors Marshall and Tricia Lee and Sandi and Dale Diederich for all their help during Steve’s final days.

Steve wanted to share these final words with his loved ones:

“That I love them all. To keep me in their prayers. To ask for their forgiveness. To thank them for all they have done for me in my life.”

A visitation and Catholic Mass will be offered for Steve. Funeral details forthcoming. Please check back soon for details.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

