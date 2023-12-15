By Shereen Siewert | Wausau Pilot & Review

A 28-year-old Wausau woman charged after she allegedly providing heroin to a man who overdosed and nearly died will avoid prison if she is successful in drug recovery court.

Alexa Rolain, 28, of Wausau. Initial appearance Oct. 12, 2023: Manufacture or deliver fentanyl as party to a crime, first-degree recklessly endangering safety

Alexa B. Rolain was charged May 31 with delivery of fentanyl as party to a crime and first-degree recklessly endangering safety in connection with the April overdose. A warrant for her arrest was issued in June and Rolain remained at large until Oct. 12, according to court documents. She was held on a $75,000 cash bond until her plea hearing this month, court records show.

Police and emergency personnel responded April 23 to a home on 19th Street in Mosinee for a report of a 40-year-old man who had collapsed and was unresponsive. The man’s mother called 911 after finding her son on the floor and told police he had a history of using methamphetamine and heroin but had been clean since being released from rehab in January, court records show.

A syringe at the scene tested positive for fentanyl, court records state.

The man later told police he was depressed due to a custody battle and called Rolain to meet him on the street. When she arrived, he rode with her in her car, where she provided a syringe that he injected into his body.

Two hours later, he was found on the floor, police said.

Court records show Rolain was previously convicted of felony escape and, in 2021, was sentenced to two years in prison on charges of manufacturing or delivering heroin. She was on extended supervision at the time she allegedly provided the drugs to the victim in this case.

But on Dec. 7, Rolain appeared for a hearing and pleaded no contest to an amended charge of manufacturing or or delivering fentanyl, as a repeater. A charge of first-degree recklessly endangering safety was dismissed but read into the record.

Circuit Judge Suzanne O’Neill ordered a withheld sentence that includes three years of probation and participation in the Marathon County Drug Recovery Court Program. Rolain will be required to undergo assessment, treatment and counseling and to maintain absolute sobriety. Judge O’Neill also ordered a six-month stayed jail term to be used for any potential rule violations.

Rolain was granted 57 days credit for time served.

