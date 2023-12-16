Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Wausau East boys basketball upped its record to 7-1 with a dominating 73-38 win over Merrill in a Wisconsin Valley Conference matchup Friday night at East High School.

Wausau East (1-1 WVC) led 27-15 at halftime before putting up a 46-point second half to win going away.

Charlie Cayley had 17 points and 17 rebounds, and Caden Werth hit three 3-pointers and also scored 17 points for the Lumberjacks.

Wausau East is back in action Tuesday at undefeated Marshfield.

Lumberjacks 73, Bluejays 38

Merrill 15 23 – 38

Wausau East 27 46 – 73

MERRILL (38): Statistics not provided. Record: 3-3, 0-2 Wisconsin Valley Conference.

WAUSAU EAST (73): Caden Werth 7-10 0-2 17, Jaydan Garrett 2-11 0-4 4, Jesse Napgezek 2-5 4-4 8, Isaac Rozwadowski 4-9 4-6 12, Jack Barthels 1-4 1-4 4, Brady Prihoda 3-3 1-2 7, Robbie Aguilli 1-1 0-0 2, Darius Littlewolf Yanez 0-3 0-0 0, Orion Ison 0-0 0-0 0, Davis Winter 0-0 0-0 0, Teddy Schlindwein 1-5 0-0 2, Jed VanderSanden 0-1 0-0 0, Charlie Cayley 8-16 1-2 17. FG: 29-68. FT: 11-24. 3-pointers: 4-19 (Werth 3-5, Barthels 1-3, Schlindwein 0-1, Napgezek 0-2, Rozwadowski 0-2, Garrett 0-3, Yanez 0-3). Rebounds: 43 (Cayley 17). Record: 7-1, 1-1 Wisconsin Valley Conference.

