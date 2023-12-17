Wausau Pilot & Review

OSHKOSH – The D.C. Everest wrestling team had nine top-four finishes, including three individual champions, and placed second at the eight-team Oshkosh West Wildcat Invitational on Saturday at Oshkosh West High School.

Easton Cooper (16-0) earned a championship at 126 pounds, Carson Kempf (14-3) won the title at 150, and Niko Kleinschmidt (12-4) pinned his opponent to take the 175-pound title for D.C. Everest.

Oshkosh West won the team title with 262 points, with D.C. Everest second with 230.

Deakin Trotzer (14-1) was second at 144; Tyler Modjewski (132), Gavin Madson (165) and Daytona Pagel (190) each placed third; and Caleb Jaeger finished fourth at 113 for the Evergreens.

D.C. Everest will wrestle at the Bi-State Classic in La Crosse on Dec. 29-30.

Wildcat Wrestling Invitational

Dec. 16, at Oshkosh West High School

Team scores: 1. Oshkosh West 262; 2. D.C. Everest 230; 3. Ashwaubenon 216; 4. Abbotsford/Colby 183.5; 5. Oconto Falls 167; 6. Appleton East 102; 7. Kimberly 92; 8. Sheboygan North 87.

Click here to view complete results, courtesy of trackwrestling.com

