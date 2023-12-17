Wausau Pilot & Review

Three people died and two people were critically injured in a crash Friday night on Hwy. 10, according to sheriff’s officials.

The crash was reported at about 9:15 p.m. Dec. 16 in the eastbound lane of Hwy. 10 near CTH X in Weyauwega. Police say a driver at the wheel of a pickup was traveling westbound in the eastbound lane and crashed head-on into an SUV carrying four people.

Thee people in the SUV died at the scene while a fourth was taken to an ambulance with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the pickup was also critically injured, according to the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Department.

A portion of Hwy. 10 was closed for more than six hours and traffic was rerouted as crews cleared the crash scene, according to the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation. The road reopened at about 3:15 a.m.

An initial investigation suggests alcohol is a potential factor in the crash, which remains under investigation at this time. No names have been released.

The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by the Waupaca County Highway Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Weyauwega Police Department, Weyauwega Fire Department, Gold Cross Weyauwega and Fremont Ambulance.

