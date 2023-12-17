Wausau Pilot & Review

Snow showers Sunday will make for hazardous road conditions in the Wausau area, according to the National Weather Service in Green Bay.

A strong upper level disturbance will produce snow showers Sunday night beginning by late evening in central and north central Wisconsin. While snow accumulations should be an inch or less in most places, the snow showers could be briefly heavy, making roads and sidewalks slippery.

Gusty northwest winds could also produce some blowing snow and poor visibility. Use caution if you will be traveling later Sunday night.

Lake effect snow showers will continue across north central Wisconsin Monday. Snow covered and slippery roads will continue to make travel hazardous.

Expect a low of 18 degrees Sunday night with highs in the mid 20s on Monday.

