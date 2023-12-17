Wausau Pilot & Review

Today

Areas of drizzle before 10am, then patchy rain and snow showers between 10am and 2pm. Widespread fog, mainly before 9am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 38. Light west northwest wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight

A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 8pm, then snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. West northwest wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Monday

Partly sunny, with a high near 24. North northwest wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

