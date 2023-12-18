Wausau Pilot & Review

One person died Saturday after crashing into a vehicle parked on the side of the interstate, according to the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation.

The crash was reported at about 6 a.m. Dec. 16 on I-90 in the westbound lane. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Department, Portage Fire Department and Aspirus MedEvac all responded to the crash.

Officials said the victim was driving westbound and hit the rear of the parked commercial motor vehicle.

The driver died at the scene. No names have been released.

