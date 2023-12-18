Wausau Pilot & Review

Police are searching for a man they consider armed and dangerous in the Stevens Point area who is wanted on stalking and other charges.

Douglas Bredlau, 42, is wanted on an array of charges that include stalking with use of a dangerous weapon, intimidating a victim, making threats to injure, pointing a firearm at a person and disorderly conduct. He is described as a white man who is 6 feet tall and about 200 pounds with black hair and green eyes.

His charges are connected to recent incidents and no threats have been made to the general public, police said.

Officers are asking the public with any knowledge about his whereabouts to contact the Portage County Communications Center at 715-346-1501 and speak with the on-call Shift Supervisor with the Stevens Point Police Department. Tips can also be submitted through Crimestoppers at 888-346-6600 or by using the P3 app.

Crime Stoppers programs offer cash rewards of up to $1,000 to people who provide information that leads to the arrest of criminals and fugitives.

