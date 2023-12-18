By Shereen Siewert | Wausau Pilot & Review

Police confirm a fourth victim has died in a weekend wrong-way crash on Hwy. 10 and all four victims were related to one another.

The crash was reported at about 9:15 p.m. Dec. 16 in the eastbound lane of Hwy. 10 near CTH X in Weyauwega. Police say a driver at the wheel of a pickup was traveling westbound in the eastbound lane and crashed head-on into an SUV carrying four people.

Three people in the SUV died at the scene while a fourth was transported to a hospital for treatment and died the next day, police said.

The pickup driver, now identified as 47-year-old Scott C. Farmer, was also critically injured in the crash but survived his injuries. He now faces four counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, fifth-offense operating while intoxicated and operating with a revoked license causing death.

The Weyauwega-Fremont School District confirmed the young people killed in the crash were connected to their schools and sent a notice to families that one victim was an elementary student while another was a high school student. Family members have identified the victims as Daniel, Fabian, Lilian and Daniela Gonzalez.

Two GoFundMe pages have been set up to help the families. They are linked here and here. Funeral arrangements are pending.

A dog and cat were also in the vehicle. The Humane Society of Waupaca and Clintonville Hometown Veterinary Service assisted in their care, police said.

An initial appearance is set for 1 p.m. Dec. 18 in Waupaca County Circuit Court for Farmer, who lists a Neenah address.

The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Waupaca County Highway Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Weyauwega Police Department, Weyauwega Fire Department, Gold Cross Weyauwega, and Fremont Ambulance.

