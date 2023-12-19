Damakant Jayshi

The Wausau School District will hire a demographer to study its elementary school footprint, a step toward a potential restructuring plan.

Demographers are population specialists who collect and analyze vital statistics related to human population changes, such as births, marriages, and deaths. They can work with school districts to predict enrollment trends, a central issue in restructuring plans.

Board members said they would prefer the administration to finalize a plan toward that end so that they could make a decision after the holidays, in January. The board rejected a suggestion from Wausau School Superintendent Keith Hilts to develop a new strategic plan for the district.

At a special meeting Monday Hilts continued seeking direction from the board after an earlier decision to halt a plan to merge the district’s two high schools and eliminate five elementary schools.

Board Vice President Lance Trollop and Board Clerk Karen Vandenberg both shot down a proposal to redevelop the strategic plan, saying there was no need to do so.

Vandenberg said the demographer could study the elementary schools’ projected growth and neighborhood construction and make recommendations on which schools are potentially going to be eliminated and where building additions are needed. That would require another referendum.

She also criticized language in the superintendent’s presentation that said the district will be starting from a scratch. We “are not starting from scratch. I disagree with that heading,” she said.

Vandenberg also said the board should not rely on the demographic-related survey of April 2020 that was based on pre-pandemic data, adding she would “prefer to see a more thorough look through a demographer that does look specifically at neighborhoods at growth, at construction.”

While agreeing a demographer might be needed, Trollop said the board could choose one of the two pathways to elementary restructuring: referendum or boundary reorganization.

He said if the board wants to move entire schools together, like combining two schools into one, that action could require a referendum. But the change can also be done through boundary changes, he suggested.

Board President James Bouche said he preferred a third party consultant to study the elementary schools to look at data objectively, unlike those in the district who might view it through subjective lens.

Later Monday, Hilts announced he would retire at the end of the school year.

Like this: Like Loading...