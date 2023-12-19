Marathon City Book Club: “Devil in the White City” by Erik Larson

Jan. 8. Join the Marathon City branch staff and other literary enthusiasts to talk books. January’s pick recalls the real architect and serial killer who each shaped the Chicago World’s Fair of 1893. 5:45 p.m. 715-443-2775. [MCPL Marathon City]

Edgar Book Club: “The Chilbury Ladies’ Choir” by Jennifer Ryan

Jan. 9. New members are always welcome – just read the book and show up. This month’s pick is a historical fiction novel about the power of music, set during World War II. Noon. 715-352-3155. [MCPL Edgar]

Hatley Book Club: “Winter Garden” by Kristin Hannah

Jan. 9. Each month book club participants and the Hatley Branch staff discuss a wide range of featured selections. In January, they’ll read bestselling author Hannah’s novel about family and sisterhood. 1 p.m. 715-446-3537. [MCPL Hatley]

Athens Book Club: “The Maid” by Nita Prose

Jan. 9. Join the Athens Branch each month to discuss a variety of books. January’s pick is a New York Times Bestseller and a Good Morning America Book Club pick. 2 p.m. 715-257-7292. [MCPL Athens]

Stratford Book Club: “The Extraordinary Life of Sam Hell” by Robert Dugoni

Jan. 17. Join the Stratford Branch Library and fellow readers for a wonderful book club discussion in January, or any month for that matter. This month’s pick is a coming-of-age story about a boy born with red pupils. 1 p.m. 715-687-4420. [MCPL Stratford]

Mosinee Book Club: “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah

Jan. 22. Take part in a lively discussion of a variety of books each month. In January, the group will discuss Hannah’s historical fiction novel set in the Great Depression. 2 p.m. 715-693-2144. [MCPL Mosinee]

Rothschild Book Club: “The Guest List” by Lucy Foley

Jan. 24. Join the Rothschild Branch library staff and fellow book lovers each month for a discussion of a variety of books – new and old, fiction and nonfiction. New members always welcome. 11 a.m. 715-359-6208. [MCPL Rothschild]

Like this: Like Loading...