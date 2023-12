WAUSAU – Celebrate the Winter Solstice at Monk Botanical Gardens this week.

From 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 21, you can enjoy a night hike, and traditional candle, wreath and pomander activities.

This event is for all ages, and costs $30 per group or family creating a project together ($24 per group or family for 2023 gardens members). A group/family includes up to six people.



Register at monkgardens.org. Email info@monkgardens.org or call 715-261-6309 for more information.



