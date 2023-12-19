Aspirus Wausau Hospital

Kurt and Jessica Braunel announce the birth of their daughter Grace Emma, born at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 11, 2023. Grace weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces.

Kyle and Katelyn Platteter announce the birth of their daughter Jovi Noelle, born at 11:20 a.m. Dec. 14, 2023. Jovi weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces.

Matthew West-Waldner and Tianna Polo announce the birth of their son Jackson Roy, born at 6:10 a.m. Dec. 15, 2023. Jackson weighed 5 pounds.

Freddie and Sierra Borntreger announce the birth of their daughter Lainey Thomas, born at 10:41 p.m. Dec. 16, 2023. Lainey weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces.

Like this: Like Loading...