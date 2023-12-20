WAUSAU — The Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce

has published a calendar featuring local photography, events, individuals, businesses and organizations. Copies of the calendar can be purchased at the Chamber’s office at the historic downtown train depot at 209 W Washington Street for $5 while supplies last. Sales tax is included in this price. Please call ahead at 715-845-6231 to ensure our office is staffed through the New Year’s holiday.

This is the sixth year that the Chamber has produced a hyper-local calendar with Chamber members sponsoring each month in the edition. Local organizations also purchased enhanced date listings in the calendar to promote community events.

“Our calendar gives local photographers a unique opportunity to feature their best shots and it gives our members a great vehicle to promote their business or specific events.” said Brian Otten, marketing director at the Chamber. “And the calendar makes a great gift!”

The following individuals have their photography featured in this year’s edition:

Steve Coates

John Erdman

Brian Gunning

Dennis Helke

Dale Kauzlaric

David Keeffe

Tom Mortenson

Kent Perrin

William Prutz

Nate Rapisarda

Mike Tatman

The 2024 edition of the calendar has been distributed to Chamber members in this month’s Chamber Pak. The calendar will also be given to the attendees at the 2024 Women’s Leadership Conference to be held on Wednesday, January 17.

Visit WausauChamber.com or contact Brian Otten at 715-848-5947 for more information.

