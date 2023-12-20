Wausau Pilot & Review

A Crandon man is facing felony drunken driving charges after a single vehicle crash on Hwy. 55, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol’s Wausau Post.

James M. Pavek, 48, was arrested after the crash. A trooper responded at about 6:45 p.m. Tuesday Dec. 19 to Hwy. 55 north of CTH K in the town of Ainsworth.

Police say Pavek was the sole occupant of the 2012 Chevrolet Silverado he was driving at the time of the crash. The trooper noted an odor of intoxicants on Pavek’s breath, according to a news release, along with additional indicators he could be impaired. Pavek underwent standard field sobriety testing before he was booked on charges of fourth-offense operating while intoxicated.

Preliminary breath test results were not noted in the release. Pavek’s most recent OWI conviction was more than a decade ago, according to online court records. Official charges are expected to be filed on Wednesday.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

