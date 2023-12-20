Wausau Pilot & Review

An elderly man died Monday in a house fire in Waupaca County, officials said.

The man’s elderly wife escaped the home, in the E5700 block of Waukaunaka Street in the town of Royalton.

The blaze was called in at about 2:30 p.m. Dec. 18. Crews arrived to find the home filled with smoke and broke a basement window to enter.

A man inside the home was unconscious in the basement, officials said. He was pulled through the basement window and transported to a hospital in Waupaca, where he died from apparent smoke inhalation.

Crews spent more than five hours on scene as they worked to control the blaze, which appears to have started in the basement. The cause of the blaze has not yet been determined but remains under investigation.

The victim’s name has not been released.

