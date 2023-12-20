Wausau Pilot & Review

A Janesville man this month was sentenced to life in prison for his role in the death of a woman whose body was discovered in a Wisconsin Dells hotel in 2021.

Jeremy Lee Mondy, 37, will be eligible for extended supervision in 2068. Wisconsin law sets a mandatory life sentence for first-degree homicide convictions but allows judges to set dates for supervised release after serving at least 20 years behind bars. Mondy was sentenced Dec. 11, 2023 by Columbia County Circuit Judge Todd Hepler. Following a week-long trial in September, Mondy was convicted of first-degree intentional homicide as a result of domestic abuse, possession of a firearm after a felony conviction and two counts of bail jumping.

The bail jumping charges came as a result of Mondy violating bond conditions set in a Rock County Case just 10 days prior to the murder, in which he was charged with felony strangulation, false imprisonment and criminal damage to property. The charges were related to an alleged assault of Elliott on Feb. 2, 2021.

The Wisconsin Dept. of Justice announced the sentence in a press release issued Dec. 20.

Police responded to a room at a hotel in the 1000 block of River Road in Wisconsin Dells on Feb. 14, 2021 and found the body of Kally Elliot on the bathroom floor. Elliot, 41, had a gunshot wound to the back of her head, according to a criminal complaint.

Mondy initially told police that a weapon accidentally fired as the couple argued, then later changed his story and said he pulled the trigger in self defense.

Mondy destroyed evidence after the shooting and tried to flee to Chicago, police said. The two lived together for about a month in 2020 and had checked into the hotel together the Saturday before the shooting. Police say Mondy strangled Elliott and threatened to kill her before the murder.

Jurors deliberated for about two hours before finding him guilty.

“This sentence will keep the public safe from this defendant for a very long time,” Attorney General Josh Kaul said, in a news release. “Thank you to the investigators and prosecution team for ensuring that justice was served in this case.”

Mondy will receive 1,030 days of credit for time served while awaiting trial. Previously, he spent eight years in federal prison on drug charges connected to his life in Chicago.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorneys General Adrienne Blais and Ed Minser with assistance from DOJ Paralegal Rochelle Ederer, Columbia County Victim/Witness Coordinator Linda Shawback, and DCI Special Agent Rafael De La Rosa as well as DCI Special Agent James Pertzborn, Wisconsin Dells Police Chief Nick Brinker, and Wisconsin Dells Police Detective Sergeant Brent Brown.

