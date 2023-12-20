Wausau Pilot & Review

Congratulations! You have finally laid eyes on the sidekick of your dreams. The name is Bear and I can tell that you and I are going to have a wonderful life together. I’m a dedicated and handsome companion who will never turn down a car ride, a butt scratch or a treat (the soft ones are my favorite). I can appreciate the company of like-minded dogs but cannot share my home with cats. Older kids who have been around dogs would suit me well as long as they give me my space when I need it. I can’t wait to be yours!

This weekly feature is a service of S.C. Swiderski. To find out more about this week’s pet and the adoption process, visit the HSMC website here.

