WAUSAU – The weather forecasts we see each day are based on an array of meteorological sensing networks and intensive computer modeling. But before the rise of these technologies, forecasts were made by understanding cloud formations and wind directions – something anyone can do in their backyard.

At 10 a.m. Dec. 22, “Route 51” presents an encore broadcast of Shereen Siewert’s conversation with WSAW-TV meteorologist Chad Franzen. He explains the physical processes that drive winter weather and the global forces that shape our climate system. Does a halo around the moon really foretell a big snowstorm? Listen in and find out.

Tune in at 10 a.m. the following week on Dec. 29 for a WPR-exclusive recording session with Adam Greuel. Since his musical journey began in his early teens, Greuel has traveled across the country, writing and performing songs that resonate with music lovers nationwide and beyond. In 2010, Greuel joined forces with four other musicians to create the bluegrass band Horseshoes & Hand Grenades, a favorite with Wisconsin audiences.

A Pacelli High School and University of Wisconsin – Stevens Point graduate, Greuel has gone on to form additional partnerships, including a collaboration with celebrated Wisconsin comedian Charlie Berens. “Route 51” will present an encore broadcast of his conversation with Shereen Siewert, including performances of several original songs.

“Route 51” is heard Fridays at 10 a.m. on The Ideas Network stations 101.3 & 91.9/Wausau, AM 930/Auburndale-Stevens Point, 99.1/Stevens Point, 100.9/Marshfield, 90.3/Park Falls, 89.1/Adams-Wisconsin Rapids, 89.9/Rhinelander-Eagle River, 88.3/Menomonie-Eau Claire and 88.7/River Falls and live streamed at wrfw887.com/listen-live.html. It is re-broadcast Fridays at 7 p.m. on 90.9/Wausau. Program archives are available at wpr.org/route51.