Today

A slight chance of drizzle. Widespread dense fog, mainly between 8am and 9am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 42. Southeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Tonight

A slight chance of drizzle before midnight. Patchy fog. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 39. Southeast wind around 7 mph.

Sunday

A 40 percent chance of rain, mainly after 3pm. Patchy fog before 1pm. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 49. South southeast wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

