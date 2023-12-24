RIB MOUNTAIN – The Wausau Nordic Ski Club will offer free adult cross-country ski lessons on four Tuesdays in January at the Nine Mile County Forest Recreation Area.

Lessons will be on a lighted trail system on Jan. 2, 9, 16 and 23. Trail pass fees will be waived for these evenings. Equipment will be provided at no cost, if needed.

Both skate and classic (diagonal stride) lessons will be offered, and class times are staggered.

To register and for more information, visit https://www.wausaunordic.org/adult-lessons.





