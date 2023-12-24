Wausau Pilot & Review

A 40-year-old Hatley woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash Saturday near Wausau, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.

The crash was reported at about 8:40 p.m. Dec. 23 on Hwy. 29 at Hwy. 49 in the westbound lane. Police say the woman was driving a 2006 GMC Envoy westbound when she struck the rear of a parked 2004 GMC W4500 straight truck that was parked in the north shoulder of the highway. The straight truck appears to have been disabled.

The woman, who was the sole occupant of the Envoy, died at the scene.

A portion of Hwy. 29 was shut down for more than three hours while the crash scene was cleared. The victim’s name has not been released and the crash remains under investigation.

Police say the woman did not appear to be wearing a seat belt.

Assisting agencies included Hatley Fire Department and EMS, Birnamwood Fire Department, Riverside EMS, Shawano County Sherriff’s Office, Marathon County Sherriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol Technical Reconstruction Unit, and Marathon County Medical Examiner?s Office.

