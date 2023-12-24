Wausau Pilot & Review

Today

Areas of dense fog before 1pm. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 48. Southeast wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight

A chance of drizzle before midnight, then rain likely, mainly between midnight and 5am. Patchy fog after 10pm. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 45. South southeast wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Christmas Day

A chance of drizzle before noon, then rain, mainly after 3pm. Patchy fog before 8am, then patchy fog after 5pm. High near 51. East wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Like this: Like Loading...