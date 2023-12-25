Wausau Pilot & Review

A fundraiser is being held this week in Wausau for the family of the four siblings killed in a Hwy. 10 wrong-way crash this month.

The crash was reported at about 9:15 p.m. Dec. 16 in the eastbound lane of Hwy. 10 near CTH X in Weyauwega. Police say a driver at the wheel of a pickup was traveling westbound in the eastbound lane and crashed head-on into an SUV carrying four people. Three people in the SUV, ranging in age from 9 to 25, died at the scene while a fourth was transported to a hospital for treatment and died the next day, police said.

Family members have identified the victims as Daniel, Fabian, Lilian and Daniela Gonzalez. The pickup driver, 47-year-old Scott Farmer, is facing homicide by drunken driving charges as a result of the crash.

A fundraising event is set for 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 27 at Lamb’s Fresh Market, 227250 Rib Mountain Dr, Wausau. Hot ham and cheese meals will be served for a donation and all proceeds will go to the family, the event organizer tells Wausau Pilot & Review.

Other ways to support the family

Two GoFundMe pages have been set up to help the family hold funeral services for the victims in Wisconsin before taking them back to their birth place of Ecuador to be buried.

One fundraiser was set up by a cousin of the victims and has raised nearly $31,000 as of Tuesday afternoon. The second fundraiser, organized by a parishioner of the Waupaca church where the children’s stepfather Kurt Schilling serves as pastor, has raised more than $86,000.

Mail a donation

Anyone who is not comfortable donating money online is invited to mail a donation to Emmaus Lutheran Church, c/o Kurt Schilling, N180 County Road A, Waupaca, WI 54981.

