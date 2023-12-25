Jan. 2

LEGO Block Party (MCPL Mosinee)

It’s not too cold for a block party – at least not this kind. Families can join us and have fun with LEGO on Jan. 2 from 1-7 p.m. at the Marathon County Public Library’s Mosinee Branch, 123 Main St., Mosinee. Free. All blocks provided. No registration required. Call 715-693-2144 for more info.

Jan. 4

LEGO Block Party (MCPL Wausau)

Can you create a world with simple blocks? Families are invited to build with LEGO on Jan. 4 from 3-5 p.m. at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Free. All blocks provided. No registration required. Call 715-260-7220 for more info.

Jan. 6

LEGO Block Party (MCPL Rothschild)

Get creative with LEGO and other blocks at the library. Families can join us on Jan. 6 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Rothschild Branch, 211 Grand Ave., Rothschild. Free. All blocks provided. No registration required. Call 715-359-6208 for more info.

Jan. 9

Wings of Fire Party (MCPL Mosinee)

Fans of the popular “Wings of Fire” series are invited to join us on Jan. 9 from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at the Mosinee Branch, 123 Main St., Mosinee, for games, crafts and more. Free. All materials provided. No registration required. Call 715-693-2144 for more info.

Pokémon Club (MCPL Wausau)

Calling young Pokémon trainers! Kids who love Pokémon can join us on Jan. 9 from 4-5 p.m. at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. There’ll be activities and card-trading time. Free. No registration required. Call 715-260-7220 for more info.

Jan. 10

After School Art (MCPL Edgar)

Kids and teens can join us on Jan. 10 from 3.-5. p.m. at the Edgar Branch, 224 S. Third Ave., Edgar, for dedicated time for art. Free. Variety of art materials provided. No registration required. Call 715-352-3155 for more info.

Jan. 13

LEGO Block Party (MCPL Edgar)

A fun family day is right around the block! Families join us for a LEGO Block party on Jan. 13 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Edgar Branch, 224 S. Third Ave., Edgar. Free. Blocks provided. No registration required. Call 715-352-3155 for more info.

Jan. 16

Mosinee Branch Teen Advisory Group (MCPL Mosinee)

Mosinee area teens are invited to help plan library programming, while building skills like teamwork, leadership, and more. Youth in 7th-12th grades can join us on Jan. 16 from 4.-5. p.m. at the Mosinee Branch, 123 Main St., Mosinee. Free. Registration is required. Register online at https://mcpl.us/events/?e_id=12408 or call 715-693-2144 for more info.

Jan. 17

Pokémon Club (MCPL Rothschild)

Wanna “catch ’em all?” Young Pokémon fans can join us for activities and card-trading on Jan. 17 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. at the Rothschild Branch, 211 Grand Ave., Rothschild. Free. No registration required. Call 715-359-6208 for more info.

Jan. 18

LEGO Block Party (MCPL Wausau)

Can you create a world with simple blocks? Families are invited to build with LEGO on Jan. 18 from 3.-5. p.m. at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Free. All blocks provided. No registration required. Call 715-260-7220 for more info.

Pokémon Club (MCPL Mosinee)

It’s time for all things Pokémon. Kids looking for Pokémon activities and card trading can join us on Jan. 18 from 4.-5. p.m. at the Mosinee Branch, 123 Main St., Mosinee. Free. No registration required. Call 715-693-2144 for more info.

Crafts & Dragons for teens (MCPL Wausau)

Teen D&D enthusiasts can meet other fans this spring. Teens are invited to join us on Jan. 18 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Free. Materials provided. Registration is required. Register at https://mcpl.us/events/?e_id=12398 or call 715-260-7220 for more info.

Jan. 20

Book Bowl: The Prequel (MCPL Wausau)

Students can get a jump on the competition with an hour of fun games centered on this year’s Book Bowl selections. Bring teammates or stop in solo on Jan. 20 from 1-2 p.m. at the Wausau Headquarters , 300 N. First St., Wausau. Free and open to all kids. No registration required. Call 715-260-7220 for more info.

Jan. 24

After School Art (MCPL Edgar)

Kids and teens can join us on Jan. 24 from 3-5 p.m. at the Edgar Branch, 224 S. Third Ave., Edgar, for dedicated time for art. Free. Variety of art materials provided. No registration required. Call 715-352-3155 for more info.

Jan. 27

MCPL & 4-H: LEDs and Circuits (MCPL Wausau)

Young patrons ages 8+ are invited to learn about circuits with MCPL and Marathon County 4-H. Kids can join us on Jan. 27 from 10.-11. a.m. at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau to make an LED nametag. Free. Materials provided. Registration is required. Register online at https://mcpl.us/events/?e_id=12657 or call 715-260-7200 for more info.

Jan. 29 – Feb. 3

Yarn Art for Kids (MCPL Mosinee)

Kids can join us to make their own yarn art creations using the principles of process art. The event will take place Jan. 29 through Feb. 3 during regular business hours at the Mosinee Branch, 123 Main St., Mosinee. Free. Supplies and handouts provided. No registration required. Call 715-693-2144 for more info.

Jan. 30

Repurpose: Magazine Animal Art (MCPL Mosinee)

Want to learn an artistic and fun way to repurpose cardboard and magazines? Youth can join us on Jan. 30 from 5-6 p.m. at the Mosinee Branch, 123 Main St., Mosinee. Free. Supplies and instructions provided. No registration required. Call 715-693-2144 for more info.



