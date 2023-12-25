Wausau Pilot & Review

Christmas Day

Showers likely, mainly after 4pm. Patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 51. East wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight

Showers. Patchy fog. Low around 42. East wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday

Showers likely, mainly before 9am. Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a temperature falling to around 39 by 5pm. East southeast wind 8 to 11 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

